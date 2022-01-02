Watch Now: Trump Backs Miller In Primary Against Davis | Government-and-politics





United States Representative Mary Miller announces former President Donald Trump’s support for his campaign. She will run for re-election in the new 15th Congressional District against her outgoing Republican colleague Rodney Davis.

SPRINGFIELD U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland got the endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, when she also announced plans to challenge fellow incumbent MP Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, during the the 15th Congressional District Republican primary in June.

Trump, in a New Years press release, hailed Miller as “a champion of our America First program,” winning what is expected to be one of the most controversial primaries in the country.

“She fights fiercely against Joe Biden’s open borders, rampant inflation and the radical indoctrination of our children,” Trump said. “She has my complete and utter approval (sic).”

Good year!

I am fortunate to start 2022 by receiving approval from President Donald Trump for my re-election in IL-15.

I promise to always be a fighter for the America First program.

This will be the year we take our country back.

Join me https://t.co/8CTzBd4fuE pic.twitter.com/tgI1etuPwg

Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) January 1, 2022

Trump’s endorsement is arguably the first major coup this campaign season for Miller, whose House district has been essentially split in two by the Springfield Democrats.

This essentially gave Miller two choices if she wanted to stay in Congress: either challenge Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, in the 12th Congressional District of southern Illinois, which barely includes his home in its northern tip, or run against Davis in a neighboring district of central Illinois that also includes parts of its current district.

Bost and Davis announced their intention to run for re-election in their respective districts late last year, each deploying a long list of backers from local party leaders and elected officials as they attempted no so subtly to sideline Miller.

But Miller apparently chose the latter. His decision represents the latest domino to fall in the once-decade Congressional redistribution process, which has seen Illinois lose a district, likely causing at least one of the state’s five Republican members of Congress not to return to Washington next year.

Miller, in a video announcing her campaign, sought to separate herself from other members of her party, saying she was “the only Republican congressman from Illinois to fight all aspects of the Biden agenda and to bring America to the fore. “

“President Trump endorsed me because he knows we have to defeat the weak establishment Republicans who stand alongside Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger,” Miller said, referring to the two GOP members of the January 6 commission.

U.S. Representative Mary Miller, R-Oakland, visits Randy Duncan, an Abraham Lincoln, on Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on August 19.

JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE AP STATUS JOURNAL

Some of Miller’s supporters had courted Trump to support her against Bost or Davis, CNN reported last month. Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told Trump to stay out of any potential inter-party primary, a request that ultimately fell through.

Davis’ campaign, which had been subtle in its criticism of Miller so far, came out with a bang on Saturday.

Mary Miller is just an outsider in the sense that she doesn’t live in the 15th arrondissement, ”Davis spokesperson Aaron DeGroot said. Miller is so desperate to stay in Congress that she runs to a district where she doesn’t live, just like her husband. The Millers take a page from the Springfield political insiders playbook. Politics is their family affair. “

Rodney Davis is a Conservative who gets things done, ”added DeGroot. “He’s already worked hard to recognize his Conservative accomplishments and work with President Trump during his tenure.

DeGroot did not directly address Trump’s endorsement of Miller, however, saying the campaign “looks forward to educating voters on how Rodney is an effective Tory member of Congress and Mary is not.

Davis is considered a rising star in Washington. First elected in 2012, he has slowly risen through the ranks and is expected to chair the House administration committee next year if Republicans win a majority.

And finally, he could become the chairman of the powerful House committee on transport and infrastructure.

The current Davis District, which includes most of the urban population centers of central Illinois, is considerably more subdued than the new rural district it was drawn into.

Although he served as co-chair of Trump’s 2020 Illinois presidential campaign, Davis has also sought to cultivate a bipartisan image, which has helped him avoid some tight electoral challenges from Democrats over the past decade. .

Congressman Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, speaks at a Republican Day rally in Springfield.

JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS

Miller, on the other hand, is still new to Washington. She was first elected in 2020, replacing longtime representative John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who Davis worked for several years before being elected himself.

But she quickly established herself as one of Washington’s most conservative lawmakers. She is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and is close to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Who led a Miller fundraiser in Effingham last year. Greene is known for trafficking theories of the far-right plot, including QAnon.

Following Trump’s lead, Miller opposed the results of the 2020 presidential election. Days earlier, Miller had fueled controversy by invoking Adolf Hitler at a pro-Trump rally outside Capitol Hill. It sparked widespread condemnation, calls for his resignation and ultimately an apology.

“All Mary Miller has to show for her time in Congress is quote Hitler and vote with Democrats like AOC and the far left team to fund our military and block a pay raise for our troops “DeGroot said. “It is shameful. It is clear that Mary Miller is just talk, not action.”

Davis has already won the support of most of the state’s Republican establishment. He is a better fundraiser and is known for campaigning fiercely.

However, Miller can have the trump card with the approval of the former president in his back pocket. Trump won 69% of the vote in the district in last year’s election, so his presence will likely be a factor in the race.

“I’ve had primaries in this current district, I’ve had a really tough general election bout with Pelosi spending millions of dollars over the past nine years trying to defeat me,” Davis said. “I’m not afraid to run our races. But I firmly believe that this district is a district that we are going to win.”

Davis has faced Republican opposition before. He was challenged in 2014 by Urbana’s lawyer Erika Harold, who won Miss America in 2003. Davis beat Harold 55% to 41% in the primary.

Miller is married to State Representative Chris Miller, R-Oakland. They operate a family farm in Coles County.

Stay up to date on the latest local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jg-tc.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/watch-now-trump-endorses-miller-in-primary-against-davis/article_608addba-675d-588a-8130-cc5a10690d19.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos