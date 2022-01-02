Shehbaz, Bilawal call for ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan to end inflation





LAHORE – Leaders of major opposition parties attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday for raising the prices of petroleum products, demanding that the Prime Minister resign “immediately” rather than increasing the burden on those hit by inflation .

In separate statements, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sharply criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for “New Year’s gift” and “gasoline bomb”.

“Governments around the world are celebrating festive occasions by lowering prices, but on the contrary, Imran Niazi dropped an inflation bomb on the masses,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement released by PML-N on Twitter on Saturday. The opposition leader also called on the prime minister to resign instead of punishing the masses for his incompetence.

Shehbaz hoped that the New Year would rid the masses of inflation, economic disruption, hunger, disease and injustice.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto also severely criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the increase in the prices of petroleum products was Imran Khan’s New Year’s gift to the citizens and that the only way to end inflation was to overthrow the PTI government.

“Imran Khan said 2021 would be the year of prosperity, but 2022 has arrived, where the demands have passed,” asked the PPP chairman. He said the country experienced higher inflation than a year ago during the PTI’s tenure, but they continue to blame previous governments and try to portray them as incompetent.

Bilawal said the PPP has faced the worst economic crisis in world history but has not let citizens bear the brunt of inflation. He also urged the federal government to reduce the rates of petroleum products in line with international prices. Each year, “Naya Pakistan” turned out to be more expensive than the previous one, and then the government declared that the previous governments were incompetent, the PPP chairman said. He said the only solution to get rid of inflation was to end Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

On Friday night, the federal government hiked gasoline and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs 4 per liter. According to a statement released by the Finance Division, the 4 rupee increase in the price of gasoline is part of a commitment made by the government under an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a net fiscal adjustment of nearly 550 billion rupees during the remainder of the current period. fiscal year.

Following this evolution, the price of gasoline went from 140.82 Rs to 144.82 Rs, that of the HSD from 137.62 Rs to 141.62 Rs, kerosene from 109.53 Rs to 113.53 Rs and that of light diesel from Rs. 06 to Rs. 111.06, according to the statement from the Finance Division.

