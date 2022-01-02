Trump appeal on 1/6 of documents likely to be refused by Supreme Court: former Watergate attorney





New York attorney and former Watergate attorney Nick Akerman said on Saturday that it was “highly unlikely” that former President Donald Trump would succeed in exercising executive privilege over White House files related to the investigation by the January 6 committee.

“The Supreme Court should just dismiss the appeal and leave it at that,” Akerman said in an interview with CNN on Saturday.

Trump last month asked the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent the release of White House documents to the select committee. In the court’s file to the Supreme Court, Trump’s lawyers asked the court to consider his request for executive privilege.

The request came after a federal appeals court on Dec. 9 blocked Trump’s efforts to protect the committee’s documents and ruled that the National Archives should provide documents that may provide information about the events leading up to the Capitol riot.

The former president’s claim of executive privilege could allow him to keep White House files inaccessible to the committee, according to Bloomberg Law. Trump’s lawyers have argued that providing these documents would ruin the executive privilege power of future presidents.

“The problem with this argument [executive privilege] is that the Supreme Court already spoke about executive privilege in 1974, when it ordered Nixon to produce his tapes for our office, ”Akerman said Saturday. “Fundamentally, executive privilege is a privilege that belongs to the government. It does not belong to the individual. “

On Thursday, the Jan. 6 panel challenged Trump’s request and asked the Supreme Court to uphold the appeals court’s decision, arguing that it is within its jurisdiction to request documents from the Trump administration.

“Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not difficult,” the lawyers said in the court file. “This Court’s review is unwarranted, and the motion for a writ of certiorari should be dismissed.”

If the Supreme Court decides to dismiss Trump’s lawyers’ request, the Federal Court of Appeal’s Dec. 9 decision would be final.

The Jan.6 committee searched for documents including schedules, speeches, call logs, movement logs, events Trump attended and all communications within the White House on Jan.6, according to a file. judicial.

On Wednesday, Representative Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the select committee, denied Trump’s claim that the House panel had “given up” on trying to obtain his records as part of their investigation.

She tweeted a screenshot of a statement and wrote “False. The @ January6thCmte has not abandoned requests for necessary registrations.”

“In fact, we are actively advocating for the White House files that Trump is trying to cover up,” she added. “We will not allow him to hide the truth about January 6, or its conduct, from the American people.”

