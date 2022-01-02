Donald Trump receives “terrible advice” to hold the press on the Capital Hill riots





Former US President Donald Trump is planning to hold a press conference to mark the anniversary of the Jan.6 uprising on ISIS’s Capitol, reports suggest. In her televised remarks, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was previously Trump’s director of strategic communications, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that the former U.S. Republican leader was receiving terrible advice from his aides to hold a press conference, and instead of that, it would be a good day for him to keep quiet. But her aides, who she says were pushing the Republican politician to give a speech that day, are clearly making the wrong decision.

Don’t forget that the former president also announced that he would hold a press conference that day, which I think proves that he still receives terrible advice from those around him, told the network Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump assistant.

It would be a wise day for him to shut up, to let those who were victimized on Capitol Hill speak about this very important and solemn day, she added.

Trump “will push campaign lies and unfounded allegations of electoral fraud” (ex-assistant)

The former Trump aide stressed that the ex-Republican leader would be far from apologizing for the murderous insurgency and violence, or condemning the right-wing mob that stormed Capitol Hill, but instead of That, she expects him to continue pushing election lies and unsubstantiated election fraud claims.

I think instead you’ll hear a whole sort of, you know, tone from him that it was repeating the lies that the elections had been stolen, and saying that those on trial for the insurgency are political prisoners, she told CNN LIVE. So that’s going to put the Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, very tight position. Which side do they end up on? The latter continued.

Around the time Trump plans to hold his press conference, Democrats will host a separate event on Capitol Hill to mark the January 6 anniversary. United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier announced that there will be a series of events held to commemorate those who lost their lives in the deadly riots and the event will have the testimony of lawmakers, a prayer vigil that will include members of the Senate, and a round table and historians who deliver a speech to establish and preserve the history of the day.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz condemned the Democrats ‘planned event, noting they were using it as an opportunity to belittle Trump supporters, condemn Patriots and violate First Amendment citizens’ rights. Meanwhile, several other Republican Senators such as Sen. Ron Johnson have rejected the three-hour footage released by the DoJ.

We saw a lot of video footage of people on Capitol Hill, and they weren’t rioting. It doesn’t look like an armed uprising when people smash the Capitol and I don’t approve of it, but they stay on the ropes of the roundabout, he told CNN. This is not what an armed uprising would do. looks like.

Former President Trump condemned Democrats for setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate the January 6 insurgency. Why isn’t the unselected committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6 protest, which was the rigged presidential election of 2020? ”Trump said in a statement. Does anyone notice that he wants to stay as far away from this topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even get closer? The only thing they can do is not talk about it, ”he wrote.

Further, the former US leader continued his scathing attack on Democrats, pointing out: Look at what’s going on right now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horribly corrupt in Detroit, but the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don’t want to touch on the matter.

The acronym RINO is a pejorative applied to officials of the Republican Party whose positions are insufficiently conservative. Trump continued: In many ways, a RINO is worse than a radical leftist Democrat because you don’t know where they’re coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our country. The good news is that there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America, ”said the former president.

