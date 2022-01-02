Kodak Black arrested for trespassing on New Years Day less than a year after being pardoned by Donald Trump





KODAK Black was arrested for trespassing less than a year after being pardoned by Donald Trump.

The rapper was taken into custody just before 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to law enforcement.

The rapper’s photo has been released

Rapper Kodak Black at his sentencing hearing in connection with a house arrest violation on May 4, 2017Credit: Getty

Kodak Black was arrested this morningCredit: Getty

The rapper was pardoned by Trump in January 2021Credit: AP

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to TMZ that Black was arrested on trespassing – but insisted it was based on a cease or desist letter from four years ago. month.

Cohen says Kodak went to his old neighborhood to see friends and to pay off the credit card debt of five families in the area.

However, while he was there, Cohen claims that cops arrived and took Kodak into custody, claiming he was in violation of a letter issued by the Housing Authority.

The outlet reported that the letter was originally sent in response to the rapper who delivered air conditioning units to locals in September.

Cohen told the outlet that this was warranted because the cease or desist would never have been up to the rapper, meaning he “was not served properly” as he was instead sent. to his record company and not to him personally.

Second, Cohen claims the letter said nothing about not coming to the field, so it should not have served as the basis for the arrest, the outlet reported.

TMZ added that Kodak was booked around 3:02 a.m. and was released on $ 25 bail a few hours later.

Black had previously been sentenced to three years in prison for falsifying documents used to purchase guns at a gun store in Miami.

However, the star was pardoned by former President Donald Trump on his last day in office.

The rapper, born Bill Kahan Kapri, was in USP Thomson prison in Illinois, where he served about half of his sentence.

At the time, the 23-year-old tweeted his thanks to Trump for commuting the sentence.

“I want to thank President @ RealDonaldTrump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence,” he said.

“I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know.”

Black said he wanted to keep giving back, learning and growing. “

MULTIPLE SENTENCES

He was prosecuted for federal weapons offenses in May 2019, when he indicated in documents that he was not charged while attempting to purchase firearms. He was then out on bail on charges of sexual assault in South Carolina.

Black was arrested for possession of weapons ahead of his filming at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival in May, the BBC reported.

One of the guns he bought was used in a shooting attempt in March. Prosecutors said “a rival rap artist was the target.”

However, he had not been charged in connection with this shooting.

Black also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in March 2020, following an arrest in April 2019 at the U.S.-Canada border.

The sexual assault charge that remains against Black was linked to an incident in Florence in 2016.

According to the Florence County Public Index, the black case is still pending in the court system. If charged, he faces up to an additional 30 years in prison.

The rapper had a difficult time in prison.

In September 2020, the Atlanta Black Star reported that Black had filed a complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He claimed that prison guards at Big Sandy Penitentiary in Inez, Ky., Had beaten, tortured and mentally assaulted him since his arrival.

He transferred to FTC Oklahoma City shortly after, and then to Thomson shortly after.

At that time, he publicly asked Donald Trump to commute his sentence.

In April 2021, the rapper was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room in Southern California.

Kodak was initially charged with rape, but agreed to a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

BLACK A “COMMUNITY LEADER”

The White House statement about Black switching referred to his philanthropic work, calling him a “community leader” as well as a “distinguished artist.”

“He is committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of deceased law enforcement officers and disadvantaged people,” he said.

The statement went on to note that Black had paid for school notebooks, provided funds and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and looked after underprivileged children every year at Christmas ”.

Rapper Kodak Blackheadlines Cultur3 Fest in Florida

