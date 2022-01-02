Nawaz Sharif hints at return | By Naveed Aman Khan





Nawaz Sharif’s clues return

IS a new deal in sight? Are the days of the PTI government numbered? Does this follow a growing perception among leaders of the PML-N? None have come forward to confirm that a new decision is underway to topple Imran Khan as head of the PTI government.

After meeting Mian Nawaz Sharif in London, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a PML-N veteran recently hinted at an imminent change of events behind closed doors.

Once again, rumors of the return of Nawaz Sharifs from London have started to swirl since the PML-N Supremo made it clear in their recent speech to their party members gathered on the anniversary of the death. of the late Khawaja Rafiq in Lahore that he will soon be among them. Nothing is impossible in Pakistani politics.

Three times Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister of the country. Each time, he was kicked out of the government.

On two occasions, faced with serious allegations, he was arrested and jailed, but managed to pull himself out of the clutches.

During his reign he established very strong personal relationships with the ruling elite of different countries. Due to his political stature and his investments in the UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, he is highly regarded there.

Having been sidelined from the government whenever he needed any help to rescue those countries, his dual status as a very strong politician and investor has always served him well.

After the hint of the return of the PML-N supremo this time around, PTI leaders sweat, but denigrate, incite and frighten Nawaz Sharif from the hardships of waiting in prison. PML-N and PTI await the arrival of Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI leadership will send him to jail straight from the airport, propagate the alleged corruption charges against him and try to score as many political figures as possible while the PML-N will certainly benefit from tremendous political momentum as the supremo will land. Disturbed Prime Minister Imran Khan says how can a convict be appointed prime minister for the fourth time.

Imran Khan did not say who is bringing Nawaz Sharif home for his fourth term as prime minister. The allusion to the return of Nawaz Sharif has troubled and confused the supremo of the PTI. This is why on Nawaz Sharif’s return statement, Imran’s retaliation reflects his grave concern.

It is evident that the return of the Nawaz Sharifs, whenever this happens, will be timed to achieve maximum political impact.

He knows full well that he will have to face prison until such time as the honorable courts give him a good opinion. In the past, his political disqualification for life has been overturned by the same courts.

It can happen again. Nawaz Sharif has long called for free and fair elections. Many opposition leaders believe the only way out of the grim political and economic situation is to seek a new term.

The PTI government believes that its interests will only be honored at the end of its five-year term. Nawaz Sharif wants the PTI to complete its mandate so that it does not find any lame accused.

Nawaz Sharif is a seasoned politician and knows the time of his return to Pakistan very well. Apparently he left for London for medical treatment, but everyone knows the reality behind his departure.

God knows best, but from appearances he currently appears to be in good health. If his health is declared healthy, nothing should prevent him from fulfilling the commitment he made in court before leaving the country. The recent indication of his return is a very good sign.

The reaction of the governments of the PTI seems natural. If Nawaz Sharif’s departure for London was a deal, then he exposed both the PML-N and the PTI. At this point, any deal that brings about a change in Pakistan will trigger nervousness from the PTI leadership.

The return of PML-N supremos would signal a new movement underway. The political cards are ready to be reshuffled.

Rumors of Nawaz Sharifs return as the PTI government is vulnerable to all kinds of shocks, which worries the PTI. This made the next few weeks very crucial.

The unnecessary mini budget adopted by Parliament will certainly please the IMF but will cause great discontent to the already ailing nation.

This mini budget would trigger a new wave of inflation and increase the burden on the masses. A year and a half before the general election, the PTI government presented a mini-budget.

The timing of this mini budget is reckless. It is brought in when the PTI government has reached its worst. PTI parliamentarians are well aware of the negative impact that this mini budget would have on the masses and how it would deplete the political capital that would be left to them.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to organize the next parliamentary elections with electronic voting machines (EVM). If the PTI couldn’t win the election with (EVM), it wouldn’t be able to blame the rigging. Won’t the same EVM then become a horrible dream for Imran Khan and company?

The writer is an Islamabad-based publisher, book ambassador, political analyst and author of several books.

