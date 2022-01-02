When to expect Omicron restrictions update after Boris Johnson’s Christmas and New Years warnings

After a largely unrestricted Christmas and New Year for the British, many of us are wondering if any new rules might come into effect in early 2022.

So far, there is no official indication that there will be any announcement or press briefing regarding the increase in covid infections over the holiday season.

But, in the past, many announcements have come quickly and with little notice and there have been reports that the PM is considering reintroducing “Stage Two,” which would bring rules on indoor mixing.

READ MORE:Man shot in the stomach in the parking lot of a pub

On December 27, the government confirmed that no further measures would be imposed until the New Year.

And writing in the Daily Mail on January 1, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Restrictions on our freedom must be an absolute last resort.”

The date of Boris Johnson’s next announcement has yet to be confirmed.

The Liverpool Echo sends out newsletters on a wide range of topics – including our daily newsletter, which now comes out three times a day. There are others on current affairs, politics, court news, Knowsley, Wirral and arts and culture, as well as Liverpool FC and Everton FC. Signing up is free and it only takes you a minute to get the biggest stories, sent straight to your inbox. How to sign up for an Echo email update 1) Access our newsletter page dedicated to this link. 2) Put your email in the box where indicated 3) Check as many boxes as you want, for each newsletter you want. 4) Tap Save Changes and that’s it!

The number of covid infections per 100,000 in England currently stands at 1,231, in Liverpool it is higher at 1,524 per 100,000 and in Wirral it is even higher at 1,572 per 100,000.

At Sefton, they are slightly less than 1,481 per 100,000.

Scotland currently has a number of restrictions following the increase in cases. Since December 27, nightclubs have been closed and pubs have had to resume social distancing and table service.

Since Boxing Day, public events have been limited to 100 standing indoors, 200 seated indoors and 500 outdoors.

Premier Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects the restrictions to be in place until January 17.

The Prime Minister has set a goal of offering all eligible adults the opportunity to get their booster shots by the end of January, but following the emergence of Omicron, he has moved the deadline forward to new Year.

Around 132 million coronavirus vaccines were administered last year as part of the largest vaccination campaign in British history.

More than 90% of people over 12 in the UK have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 82.4% have received their second.

The emergence of the Omicron variant sparked an acceleration in the rollout over the holiday season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the last week of 2021.

This brought the total number of boosted adults in the UK to 34 million, with three out of four eligible adults in England.

Sajid Javid thanked NHS staff and tens of thousands of volunteers for the successful deployment since December 2020, and urged more people to get their recall in the new year.

He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the greatest challenges our health service has ever faced and our historic vaccination program has been vital in helping us meet this challenge.”

Mr Javid added that “132 million vaccinations in a single year are incredible and faithfully reflect the fantastic work of our NHS and its volunteers”, and said: “I want to thank each of them.

“But we have to make sure that people continue to come forward for their saving coup.

“As we move into the New Year, make sure you ‘Get Boosted Now’ to start 2022 with the best possible protection from Omicron. “

Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here