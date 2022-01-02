China, cooperation and the future: Xi Jinping’s end-of-year speech

On New Year’s Eve, the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi jinping, through the China Media Group and the internet, he delivered the message of good wishes for the new year 2022. Here is the full text.

Xi Jinping’s full speech

Good evening! 2022 is approaching and from Beijing I offer you my most sincere wishes for the new year.

Recalling the past year, 2021 was of extraordinary importance. We have personally experienced milestones in the history of the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Republic of China. With the historic interweaving of the goals of the struggle of the “two centenarians”, we have started our new path for the complete construction of a modern socialist country and we are making great strides towards the great renaissance of the Chinese nation.

Throughout the past year, workers, those in the fields as well as those in businesses, communities, schools, hospitals, barracks and research institutes, have worked hard. We have worked and given everything ourselves, but also received. Over time, we have seen and experienced an increasingly stubborn and prosperous China. Kind and respectable people live in our country, development is rapid and changes daily, and our cause is carried on from generation to generation.

On July 1, we solemnly celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Standing at the Tiananmen Tribune, I found myself immersed in endless thoughts: historical processes filled with changes and storms, and the CCP, as a party with a century-old history, has led the people of more than one billion people with brilliant results. , retaining an indomitable spirit and remained firm on the original ideals after so many difficulties. The pre-established objectives can only be achieved if the original motivations are not forgotten. We must move forward and fight diligently and relentlessly so as not to disappoint history, times and peoples.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee approved the Party’s historic third resolution. The achievements of the centenary inspire us with courage, and the secular experiences inspire us. I spoke about the dialogue between Chairman Mao and Mr. Huang Yanpei in a Yaodong: it is only with the courage to self-reform that one can take the initiative of history. The rebirth of the Chinese nation is not a simple endeavor, and it cannot be achieved without a superficial effort. It is not a straight, flat road, and it cannot be done all at once. We must always keep the future in mind, remember the possible risks even when we are safe, and maintain strategic steadfastness and patience, and “aim for the moon while keeping an eye on the earth.”

A large country certainly has priority problems. Everything is done in the interest of the people. I have carried out inspections in various places and have seen and heard so much that has enriched and inspired me. Whenever I visited a family, I always asked their members if they were facing any difficulties, and I always remember the words they said.

People’s concerns are always in my heart, and I prioritize what people want. I too come from the countryside and have personally experienced poverty. Thanks to the continued commitment of generations, those who lived in poverty can now eat their fill, have enough clothes, go to school, have a home to live and receive health care. Building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty are tasks that our party had towards the people, but also contributions that it makes to the world. To ensure that people live better and better, we cannot stop at the results obtained because there is still a long way to go.

Exploiting the Yellow River represents a thousand-year-old wish of the Chinese people. In recent years, I have visited the 9 provinces and autonomous regions that it crosses. From the Yellow River to the Blue River, they are the “mother rivers” of China; from the clean, turquoise Qinghai Lake to the meandering and tumultuous Yarlung Zangbo River; from the massive water diversion project from south to north to the green card of the Saihanba forest farm; from the migration of elephants from the south to the north of Yunnan province and their final return, to the procreation and transhumance of Tibetan antelopes… all of this tells us that if we take care of the environment, it will never betray us.

Over the past year, there have been many unforgettable Chinese expressions, moments and stories. The oath of youth: “The Party is safe, I am ready to contribute to the strengthening of the homeland”; the declaration of his deep feelings towards the motherland: my pure love is dedicated only to China; the mission to the Sun from the Xihe satellite, that from Zhurong to Mars and the space travel of the Tianhe central module; the passion and courage of the athletes to achieve victory and honor; the resolute fight against the epidemic by the whole country; mutual aid and the reconstruction of homes for citizens affected by natural disasters; the greatest dedication of the commanders and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army and the armed police to strengthening the armed forces and protecting the homeland; the efforts and struggles of countless everyday heroes. All of this is a tremendous impetus which stimulates the march and advance of China in the new era.

The motherland always cares about the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao. Only by supporting each other and working together to overcome challenges can the One Country Two Systems principle function stably. Achieving the complete unity of the whole country is the common will of all compatriots on both sides. With such sincerity, I hope that the sons and daughters of the whole Chinese nation can come together, creating a better future together.

During the phone conversations and video conferences I have had with leaders of various countries and heads of international organizations, I have repeatedly received their appreciation for China’s fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. and for its contributions to prevention and control. of the global pandemic. So far, China has provided a total of 2 billion doses of the Covid vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations. All countries are in the same boat and can write the new chapter of the human community of destiny only through solidarity and cooperation.

In more than a month, the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will take place. Getting more and more people involved in snow and ice sports is the goal of organizing the Olympic Games. We are sincerely committed to bringing the world an exceptional edition of the Olympic Games. The world is waiting for China, and China is already ready.

The New Year’s bell is about to ring. Our three astronauts are still on a mission in infinite space. The overseas compatriots are always at work, the staff of embassies and consulates, envoys of Chinese-owned enterprises and Chinese students abroad, as well as all those who pursue their dream are always doing their best, just like you. . I offer you here all my most sincere greetings for the new year.

For a shared future! Best wishes for the peace and prosperity of the country and the happiness and security of the people !!!