At the start of 2022, Jokowi travels with Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah





Bogor – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spent the weekend in early 2022 with his 2 grandchildren, Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah. The three strolled through the Bogor Palace district in West Java. In a video posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Sunday (2/1/2022), Jokowi and Mr. Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah were seen walking around the lake. Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah looked cheerful as they walked with Jokowi. Jokowi, Jan Ethes, and Sedah Mirah also appeared to greet residents who visited Bogor’s Botanical Gardens. For information, the Palace of Bogor and the Botanical Gardens of Bogor are in the same district. Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah were seen gently greeting the residents. Jan Ethes even appeared to cover the hands of the locals who greeted him. Jokowi, Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah (Photo: YouTube screenshot of the Presidential Secretariat) Jokowi, Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah (Photo: YouTube screenshot of the Presidential Secretariat) In addition to walking by the lake, Jan Ethes and Jokowi together feed deer and cycle. Jan Ethes even showed his expertise by knowing the names of the leaders of the countries of the world. “Mas Ethes, who was the first president of Indonesia?” asked the cameraman. “Bung Karno,” replied Jan Ethes. Jan Ethes also answered correctly when asked who was the TNI Commander-in-Chief, the President of the United States, the President of Russia and the President of China. “Who is the president of China? Asked the cameraman. “Xi Jinping,” replied Jan Ethes. “What about the Indian Prime Minister? The cameraman asked again. “Narendra Modi”, jaw Jan Ethes again without hesitation. See also video: End-of-year reflection, Jokowi highlights pandemic management and economy [Gambas:Video 20detik] (mae / dhn)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5880601/awal-tahun-2022-jokowi-jalan-jalan-bersama-jan-ethes-dan-sedah-mirah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos