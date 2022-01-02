5 things to know about Alaskan politics: Trump’s terms, pipeline capacity, coal policy | Alaska News





Former President Donald Trump is offering conditional support for the re-election of Governor Mike Dunleavys. Many U.S. pipelines are idle or not operating at full capacity, according to a national energy report. And President Biden is tightening restrictions on US support for coal-fired power plants abroad.

A rider with conditions

Governor Mike Dunleavys’ candidacy for re-election has the backing of former President Donald Trump. But Trump’s support comes with one condition.

The former president has said he will revoke his approval if the governor backs fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski in her bid for re-election to the US Senate.

If Mike approves it, which is his prerogative, my approval of him is null and void, and has no further force or effect! Trump said in a written statement.

CNN, Fox News, MSN and The Hill reported on Friday that Dunleavy had accepted Trump’s ultimatum. Save America, the leadership PAC Trump began in 2020, issued the following statement attributed to Dunleavy: Please say thank you to the President for the approval. Regarding the other matter, please tell the Chairman that he has nothing to fear. I appreciate all that 45 have done for Alaska and this country.

Dunleavys’ re-election campaign confirmed that the message was emailed to Trump supporters.

Trump has vowed to defeat Murkowski on his vote to convict him of insurgency after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Many U.S. pipelines are not operating at full capacity

Half of the country’s pipelines are empty as production has fallen since the 2020 pandemic, reports OilPrice.com. Before the pandemic, the utilization rate was 60-70%.

OilPrice.com reports that not all pipelines are used the same across the country. Many are not operating at full capacity. This is the case with the Trans-Alaska pipeline network.

Alaska’s 800-mile pipeline has not been fully utilized for many years, indicating long-term production trends, although the 2020 pandemic has contributed to the slowdown, according to data from the ‘US Energy Information Administration.

Crude oil production in Alaska in 2020 was at its lowest since 1976 and 75% below its peak in 1988.

Biden won’t support overseas coal-fired power plants

President Biden has ordered an end to foreign support for coal-fired power plants. This move increases the pressure on the rest of the world to move away from coal. But the impact on US coal producers remains to be seen.

The Alaska Usibelli Coal Mine produces over one million tonnes per year. In the United States, coal production in 2021 is expected to increase by 6% from 2020.

Biden’s new policy will end U.S. support for most new overseas coal-fired power plants, which includes funding as well as diplomatic and technical assistance.

The new policy was leaked in a cable from the White House to the US embassies. The announcement read in part: Our international energy engagement will focus on promoting clean energy, promoting innovative technologies, strengthening the competitiveness of U.S. clean technologies, and providing financing and technical assistance. to support net zero transitions around the world.

An entire Alaskan village on the move as the pack ice melts

The small coastal village of Newtok in western Alaska is moving to higher lands as higher temperatures cause flooding from melting sea ice and erosion of coastlines.

The ground is collapsing under homes, fuel tanks, water systems and roads, Indian Country Today reports. The permafrost around the ground is thawing.

Alaska’s native community is expected to become uninhabitable within five years, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers. Newtok is the ancestral land of the villagers.

The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet. The sea ice that once protected riparian communities is disappearing.

Alaska Air offers scholarships

Alaska Air has unveiled a strategy to recruit a more diverse pilot workforce, the airline said.

The new initiative offers financial assistance to aviation students who wish to become commercial airline pilots. The program, called True North, is offered at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The aim is to make advanced flight training more affordable for students. Alaska Air Group will establish a fund to cover the cost of advanced flight training for two upper class students as they prepare for their diploma.

I am excited about this program because it will remove so many barriers, whether financial or otherwise, for Black, Indigenous and Colored pilots to have a full and rewarding career in aviation, said Captain Ron Lines, Alaska Air pilot since 1999 who is at the head of the initiative.

