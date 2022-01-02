The government is inaugurating 13 dams in 2021





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Pidekso Dam located in Giriwoyo District, Wonogiri Regency, Central Java

Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) completed the construction of a number of dams to support food sovereignty and water security programs. It is recorded that from the beginning to the end of 2021, no less than 13 dams were inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the PUPR ministry continues to support the national food security and water supply program, one of which is to increase the number of reservoirs and water supply in Indonesia. Over the 2015-2019 period, 15 dams were completed. At the same time, over the period 2020-2024, the PUPR ministry aims to build 61 dams. The construction of the dam should also be followed by the construction of the irrigation network. So the dam which was built at a high cost can be useful as the water is guaranteed to flow to the farmers’ fields, Basuki said in a written statement on Sunday (2/1). Also read: Achievement of infrastructure spending of the PUPR ministry at only 94.21% in 2021 The first dam inaugurated by President Jokowi in 2021 is the Tukul dam in the regency of Pacitan, in the province of East Java (East Java) on February 14, 2021. With a capacity of 8.7 million cubic meters, this dam can bring enormous benefits by irrigating 600 hectares of paddy fields. In addition to providing benefits for the irrigation of an area of ​​600 hectares, the Tukul dam has the function of reducing flooding by 42.21 m3 / second, has the potential as a source of 2×132 KW micro-power plant hydropower (PLTMH), water resource conservation, and tourism. The second dam that the president inaugurated in early 2021 was the Tapin dam, at Tapin Regency, in the province of South Kalimantan (Kalsel) on February 18, 2021. With a sufficient capacity of 56.7 million m3, this dam plays an important role in flood control in South Kalimantan province and also enhances food security through irrigation of an area of ​​5,472 hectares. The existence of this dam should also provide raw water for the region of Rantau as the capital of Tapin Regency and its surroundings of 500 liters / second, water conservation and for hydropower of 3.30 MW. In addition, there is the Napun Gete Dam, which is the 3rd dam inaugurated by the President to meet the water needs of the Sikka Regency, in the Eastern Province of Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The Napun Gete dam has a capacity of 11.2 million m3 and is designed to be able to irrigate an irrigated area of ​​300 hectares. In addition to irrigation, this multifunctional dam also serves as a raw water supplier to Sikka Regency up to 214 liters per second, flood control up to 219 m3 / second and has the potential to generate electricity. of 0.1 MW, as well as tourism potential so that it can contribute to the well-being of the surrounding community. . MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Vendy Yhulia Susanto

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

