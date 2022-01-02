No new restrictions expected as UK “will have to live alongside Covid”

SajidJavid said the new restrictions on freedom must be an absolute last resort (Photo: Getty / Reuters / AFP / EPA)

Boris Johnson is not expected to introduce any new restrictions next week as his Health Secretary tells the British people he must try to live with Covid in 2022.

New Year’s revelers hit the city unrestricted in England last night as another record wave of coronavirus was reported with 189,846 new infections in the UK.

Hospital admissions are at their highest level in England since January, while the number of NHS hospital staff absent due to the virus nearly doubled in a month.

The actual number of daily cases could be closer to half a million amid an unprecedented wave, according to government adviser Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter.

The British Medical Association has urgently called for new public health measures to prevent health services from being completely overwhelmed.

But the PM is expected to maintain his refusal to introduce restrictions such as the rule of six and table service, as seen in other UK countries, The sun complaints.

Plan B measures such as wearing a mask and working from home should be extended.

Mr Johnson is closely monitoring Omicron data before reviewing the restrictions on Tuesday.

Ministers were reportedly reassured by new evidence suggesting the new variant is up to 70% softer than Delta.

New figures over the weekend also showed that 33% of people who have Covid in hospital were admitted for other reasons.

It comes as SajidJavid warns that restrictions on liberty must be an absolute last resort.



Crowds of New Years revelers pack Leicester Square on New Years Eve (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



Party-goers pose for a photo as they line up to enter Depot Mayfield, a 10,000-seat club in Manchester (Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

Write in the Daily mail, he said the numbers in intensive care units are stable and are not currently following the trajectory we saw around this time last year.

The Health Minister appeared proud of the way the Omicron wave has been handled by the UK government, saying England hosted some of the least restrictive measures in Europe by 2022.

Partygoers crossed borders to England last night after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all introduced new rules.

Mr Javid said: Restrictions on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avoid them.

Since taking over this post six months ago, I have also been keenly aware of the enormous health, social and economic costs of lockdowns.

So I was determined to give ourselves the best chance to live alongside the virus and avoid strict measures in the future.

However, MrJavidand’s NHS Confederation CEO Matthew Taylor both agreed that the wave of infections would test the limits of the NHS ‘finite capacity even more than a typical winter.

Mr Taylor said the pressures hospitals continue to face will impact decisions.

He told BBC Breakfast: Hospital managers have to make very difficult choices and excluding visitors is one of those very difficult choices. It’s not something everyone wants to do, it’s a last resort.

But, when you’re faced with the kind of pressures healthcare services are going to be under over the next few weeks, that’s the kind of thing managers need to do.

He added: I understand how much people want to get back to normal and I have no doubts that as this year progresses we can do that, and we all hope 2022 is the year the coronavirus is simply becomes a disease that we live with, not a disease that dominates our lives.

But you can be optimistic while recognizing that the next few weeks are going to be very difficult and we have to do whatever is necessary to get through these next few weeks.

