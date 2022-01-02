PM Modi publishes the 10th installment of PM-KISAN Yojana, highlights the initiatives of his government in 2021





New Delhi: Providing financial benefits to 10 million farming families on New Year’s Eve 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) program via videoconference. Prime Minister Modi released the financial benefit at a virtual event and, according to the official PMO press release, this step is in line with the government’s continued commitment and determination to empower grassroots farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who addressed the event, said that under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana more than Rs 20,000 crore was paid over 10 crores of beneficiary farming families. During the event, the Prime Minister also provided a capital grant of over Rs 14 crore to around 351 Farm Producers’ Organizations (FOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh of farmers. PM Modi further addressed the event after interacting with the OPS. He listed India’s achievements and actions taken by the BJP-led government in 2021. Here are the key points of PM Modi’s speech: Prime Minister Modi began his speech by informing that a record foreign investment arrived in India in 2021 and that the growth rate of our economy is over 8% today. He added that old records were also broken in the collection of the GST and the country has also established new paradigms when it comes to exports, especially agriculture.

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that India is moving towards digital India at a much faster rate, because in 2021 around 70 lakh crore rupees transactions in India were made only through UPI. He said that today more than 50,000 start-ups are working in India. Among these, more than 10,000 start-ups have been created in the last 6 months.

Listing how India is helping save the planet and the country’s initiatives over the past year, Prime Minister Modi said that by leading the world against climate change India has also set itself a goal of net zero carbon emissions ahead of the world by 2070. India is also working on electric vehicles.

He also mentioned this initiative taken by the BJP government and said that in 2021, the age of marriage for girls has increased from 18 to 21, that is, equal to that of sons.

The Prime Minister added: “Prime Minister Gatishakti’s national master plan will give a further advantage to the pace of infrastructure construction in the country. By taking Make in India to new heights, the country has implemented ambitious programs for new sectors such as chip and semiconductor manufacturing. “ Tomar also said that in the current fiscal year 2021-2022, more than Rs 65,800 crore was transferred to beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Kisan Yojana. He further informed that under the PM-KISAN program which entered into force on December 1, 2018, the central government has so far sent more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore to more than 11.5 beneficiary farming families. in the accounts of farming families. The 9th installment of PM-KISAN was released in August 2021. With the last tranche released, the total amount provided under the program touched approximately Rs 1.8 lakh crore. The PM-KISAN program was announced in the February 2019 budget. The first installment covered the period from December 2018 to March 2019.

