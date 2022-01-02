Jokowi amends procurement rules for the retail price of fuel

IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo has amended a number of provisions relating to fuel oil (BBM). This is stated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 117 of 2021 regarding the supply, distribution and retail prices of fuel oil or BBM.

This is the third amendment to Presidential Decree 191 of 2014. Previously, the first amendment was made by Presidential Decree 43 of 2018 and the second by Presidential Decree 69 of 2021. Jokowi only signed the last regulation he five months ago, namely August 3, 2021..

“That in order to support the national commitment to reduce carbon emissions through efforts to reduce motor vehicle exhaust emissions and optimize fuel oil supply and distribution throughout Indonesia, it is necessary to modify the presidential regulation number 191 of 2O14 concerning the supply, distribution and prices, retail sales of fuel oil, ”reads the presidential decree signed by President Joko Widodo on December 31, 2021.

The provisions of subsection (3) and subsection (4) of section 3 are amended to read as follows:

Article 3

(1) Certain types of fuels referred to in article 2, letter a, are kerosene (kerosene) and solar fuel oil (diesel).

(2) The type of special assignment BBM referred to in article 2, letter b, is gasoline (gasoline) of at least 88 RON to be distributed in the assignment area.

(3) The assignment area referred to in paragraph (2) covers the entire territory of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.

(4) The Minister may stipulate changes to the type of trust fuel referred to in subsection (2) as well as the headquarters area referred to in subsection (3) based on the results of a coordination meeting chaired by the minister who organizes coordination, synchronization and control of ministerial affairs in the administration of government in Indonesia.

(5) The general types of BBM referred to in article 2, letter c, include all types of BBM other than certain types of BBM and the special types of assignment BBM referred to in article 2, letters a and b .

Then there is a new article which was inserted from the one which had never existed before, namely article 21B. This article states that 88 RON has so far constituted a component of 50% of the volume of 90 RON type fuel supplied and distributed by the business entity receiving the assignment from 1 June 2O21 until determined by the Minister as referred to in Article 3 paragraph (4).

Then comes the question of the base price formula, the market index price and the retail price of 88 RON as the components that make up pertalite. Article 21B states that the three formulas always refer to the provisions of RON 88 as a type of special purpose fuel.

The regulatory body verifies the volume of the type of trust fuel determined by the Minister. The examination or examination is carried out by an authorized auditor.

Based on the results of the auditors’ audit, the Minister of Finance determines the compensation payment policy after coordination with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Minister of Public Enterprises or BUMN. Compensation is made according to the financial capacity of the State.

The regulatory agency assigns assignments to business entities receiving assignments for the supply and distribution of special fuel for the assignment.

Then article 21C. This article instructs the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop and specify a roadmap for a clean and environmentally friendly BBM, on the basis of a coordination meeting chaired by the coordinating minister of the ‘Economy.

