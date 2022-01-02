Boris Johnson demands ‘robust contingency plans’ to deal with 300,000 absences of NHS staff

BORIS Johnson has ordered the development of a plan to handle up to 300,000 Covid-related staff absences in the NHS.

The prime minister demanded strong contingency plans to deal with the worst-case scenario for people out of work with the virus or in self-isolation.

It comes as pressure mounts to reduce the isolation period from one week to five days and prioritize NHS staff, police, truck drivers and other essential workers for PCR testing.

Health experts, however, argue that new restrictions must be introduced quickly if Omicron cases continue to soar.

But several conservative MPs insist that the blockages must not be reintroduced.

Almost one in ten NHS workers were on New Years Eve leave, official figures revealed last night.

More than 110,000 were absent, including nearly 50,000 sick or self-isolating because of the Covid.

Patients, meanwhile, had to wait 40 hours at A&E, late operations, closed services and long ambulance delays, according to the Sunday Times.

Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay is leading the government’s response to manage absences in the public sector in which 5.6 million Britons work 1.3 million of them in the NHS.

Public sector leaders have been urged to submit plans on identifying additional staff to fill gaps in the event that 10, 20 and 25 percent of the staff are absent.

Cabinet Offices’ high-tech SitCen Situation Center will point out potential disruptions and develop proposals to attempt to address them.

Steps have already been taken to alleviate labor shortages or problems through supply chains.

Funding worth 462 million has been allocated to support recruitment into adult social services and increase the number of heavy truck drivers with faster testing and skills training camps.

Ministers also decided to recruit teachers to return to their old jobs to replace them at the start of the new term.

And efforts have been made to speed up registration of nurses, with 800 registrations last week.

Whitehall also insists that reducing the isolation period from ten to seven days with two negative tests helped, as did daily contact testing to avoid the need for isolation.

Mr Barclay said: As people return to work after the Christmas holidays, Omicron’s high levels of transmissibility mean businesses and utilities will face disruption in the weeks to come, especially due to a higher than normal staff absence.

We have been working throughout the Christmas season to prepare for it as much as possible with all departments liaising closely with leaders in the public and private sectors who are best placed to manage their workforce operationally.

Mr Barclay, who chairs the daily crisis meetings and closely monitors schools, added: The best way to fight Omicron is to get boosted and I encourage everyone who is eligible to get boosted now.

Officials insisted last night that Omicron had been vetted in most parts of the public sector.

But Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the entire health care organization NHS Confederation, said a perfect storm of Covid cases could shrink the NHS.

By Boxing Day 24,632 NHS staff, around 1.9% of the workforce and nearly double the figure at the start of the month were sick or self-isolating.

In the seven days leading up to December 23, there were 2.3 million Britons with Covid.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said yesterday that any new restrictions would only be taken as an absolute last resort as ministers await the holiday season figures on the spread of Covid.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS Providers support group, said the next few days will be crucial.

He added: The government must be prepared to introduce new restrictions quickly if they are needed.

He added that the vaccines had a very pronounced effect in preventing the elderly from going to the hospital.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said last night that action should be taken to help people get back to work quickly.

He said: The isolation period should be reduced to five days for fully vaccinated people if you can provide two negative lateral flow tests on consecutive days.

Essential workers, including all NHS members, police and truck drivers, should also be given priority to get PCR tests.

“The sooner they can return to work if they test negative rather than being home, the better for everyone.

Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs, warned against introducing new measures, noting that research shows boosters reduce the risk of hospitalization with Omicron by 88%.

He said: All the evidence to date gives confidence that vaccines continue to offer strong protection against serious disease.

“So the Prime Minister should stand firm against further restrictions. Holding firm is often the right decision, and often the most difficult.

Blockages and ruinous restrictions should not become the government’s default policy choice.

