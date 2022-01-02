Mussolini took full power 97 years ago: is Donald Trump eager to follow suit?





Any democratic government that degenerates into a dictatorship will sooner or later have its Mussolini moment. Mussolini’s original moment came 97 years ago this week, when the Italian government, until then a constitutional monarchy with a democratically elected parliament, officially abandoned any pretense of democracy.

Before that, Benito Mussolini had been Prime Minister for three years, and his government administration had gone to great lengths to convince the world that things were not as bad as they appeared and that Italian democracy was doing very well. a tribute which vice pays to virtue. “) After coming to power in 1922, Mussolini did relatively little at first to undo the democratic institutions of Italy. He clearly wanted to remake Italian society for fascism, but wanted also proceed with caution and avoid wasting political capital.But after leading the Italian socialist Giacomo Matteotti alleged that the fascists had used violence and fraud to win in the general election of 1924, Mussolini’s allies concluded that he had to act in a dramatic fashion. Meanwhile, Mussolini’s fascist supporters, known as the Black Shirts, gave him an ultimatum: seize full powers or watch his paramilitaries crush the liberal and left-wing opposition without him. .

Thus, on January 3, 1925, Mussolini pronounced these immortal words: “I, and I alone, I assume political, moral and historical responsibility for all that has happened.

Clarifying that Matteotti had been killed in his name because of him and that justice would do nothing, Mussolini put an end to the lingering illusions that he was not the supreme ruler of Italy. Even the king couldn’t hold him responsible, let alone the police, prosecutors or judges. From that point on, Il Duce (“The Leader”) openly behaved like a dictator and held power for almost 20 years, thanks to his infamous alliance with Hitler. , war with the Allies and complicity in the Holocaust.

Mussolini had started out as a schoolteacher and socialist, only moving to fascism and the far right after World War I. In 1921 he was elected to the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the Italian parliament) and quickly became the leader of the country’s growing fascist party. On domestic politics, he preached the rule of the nation’s economic elites, claiming that they would lead “revolutionary nationalism” that promoted the nation’s best interests. Mussolini believed in the class hierarchy, but stimulated a working class with grandiose displays of Italian nationalism, intended to inspire enthusiasm for a nation-state that had only existed for about 50 years. (Before that, the Italian peninsula had been divided into different kingdoms, duchies, and principalities.)

Mussolini also wanted to instill militant values ​​in the nation’s youth, forming a nation of supposedly hyper-masculine warriors who would restore Italy to its former glory and wage war against socialism and other egalitarian ideologies. His view of foreign policy was blatantly racist and imperialist, even though the modern Italian state was far too weak, both in military and economic terms, to build a new Roman Empire.

These ideas brought together various right-wing factions in Italian society, workers alienated by socialism, wealthy and idealistic young men, Catholic conservatives, selfish wealthy interests, young men seduced by adventurous rhetoric and more than a handful. conservative Catholics. By October 1922, Mussolini had enough momentum to lead a coup known as the March on Rome. Prime Minister Luigi Facta wanted to declare martial law and send the army to arrest the fascists, but King Victor Emmanuel refused to allow it, fearing that such a confrontation would lead to wider violence and possibly civil war. . Instead, the king gave in to Mussolini’s demands and appointed him prime minister. It was the beginning of the end: Empowered and emboldened, Mussolini instructed the legislator to grant him extraordinary powers, broke unions and restructured the state to concentrate power in his own hands (and those of his fascist allies). .

So by the time Mussolini openly took power, some 26 months later, it was essentially a done deal. Many people opposed him, and many were horrified, but they no longer had the strength to stop him. So it’s a Mussolini moment: when a dictator announces to the world that he is a dictator as his opponents have been saying from the start and that it is too late to do anything.

If this all seems a bit too close to home, it probably should. Donald Trump planted the seeds of his big lie about the 2020 election years ago, and his opponents, including many Republicans, didn’t take him seriously at first. By refusing to accept defeat, he shattered the precedent of 220 years of peaceful transfers of power from the United States, forever changing the dynamics of the behavior expected of presidents. And that’s all before it comes to the lame president who pushes a crowd of supporters to attack the Capitol last January. 6, with the apparent aim of overturning Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

While Trump has yet to successfully overthrow democracy, he has also not been held accountable, despite two impeachment trials, and will apparently not be prosecuted by the Biden administration. As with Mussolini, Trump’s actions during the 2020 election cycle demonstrated that he considers himself above the law. And like Mussolini, Trump is indebted to his most extreme supporters. When far-right supporters like Alex Jones denounced him for his support for the COVID-19 booster vaccines, Trump changed his stance. This also happened during his presidency, such as when he briefly flirted with approving gun control laws, until the NRA and its allies let him know it was banned.

Trump made several attempts to declare himself the winner after the 2020 election; it just didn’t work. If he or someone like him shows up in 2024 we will likely see him again and if Trump or his proxy loses they will have loyalists installed in key positions in every swing state ready to reverse the results. So the next time Trump (or whoever follows him) simply claims to be the rightful president regardless of the actual results, that person might already have the mechanisms in place to create America’s Mussolini moment.

