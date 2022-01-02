Donald Nuechterlein: Biden’s foreign policy in 2021 has shown success and failure | Don Nuechterlein





DONALD NUECHTERLEIN

Joe Bidens’ conduct of foreign policy in 2021 was notable for rebuilding political ties with NATO allies after Donald Trump denigrated Europe’s contribution to the alliance. Despite the humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, the president and his team have maintained American security interests in East Asia and the Middle East and have avoided war to date with Russia over Ukraine. . The chaotic withdrawal from the Americas from Kabul was conceived by the Taliban as a repeat of their humiliating ousting from Saigon in 1975. It was unsuccessful due to the remarkable Air Force evacuation of most Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan and the thousands of Afghans who worked for the Americans in the war. U.S. intelligence agencies should have predicted that the government in Kabul would collapse early and leave the capital open to a potentially disastrous outcome. Why ending the US military engagement in Afghanistan took twenty years is left to historians to answer. But three Presidents Obama, Trump, and Biden wanted the pullout, and Biden showed courage in withdrawing all troops, leaving no residual force like the Pentagon wanted. Afghanistan, in my opinion, is not of vital interest to the United States and should not have claimed tens of thousands of lives and cost a trillion dollars in operations. People also read … Warrants reveal trail of evidence in murder of Lynchburg woman

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all On the positive side, you have to appreciate the events that did not happen. Biden can take credit for avoiding new wars and preferring negotiations to military intervention. Yet in 2022 he will face dangerous situations in Ukraine, Taiwan, the Persian Gulf and the Caribbean. Putin and Ukraine. At the end of the year, Vladimir Putin called on NATO to reduce its military involvement in Eastern Europe, including Poland and the Baltic states. Most of them were rejected by NATO earlier, but Putin clearly wants talks on Ukraine that will prevent his Western orientation and NATO. membership. The Russian leader also sees an opportunity to divide Europe and America over how harshly NATO should confront Russia over Ukraine. For President Biden, the crucial question is not just Ukraine, but how its negotiations affect other adversaries who hope to benefit from what they believe to be a weakening of the Americas’ resolve to remain actively involved in it. foreigner. We should know by early 2022 whether Ukraine can be negotiated or whether Washington and NATO should prepare for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi and Taiwan. Putin and the Chinese Xi Jinping recently agreed to coordinate their policies in order to counter US power in Europe and East Asia. If Putin gets a deal on Ukraine that heeds his demands, we can expect President Xi to step up his pressure to bring Taiwan into Greater China. Japan and Australia recently declared Taiwan to be of strategic interest to their countries. But Taiwan may not be Xi’s top priority. This is because control of Southeast Asia’s vital waterways may be strategically more beneficial for its long-term goals. Indonesia is strategically crucial because of its location and its population of 274 million. The Straits of Malacca between Indonesia and Malaysia is a major bottleneck for trade. China hopes to extend its control there. Irans Khamenei and the Gulf. Like Chinese Xi Jinping, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei wants to control Persian Gulf politics and trade. Like the Strait of Malacca, the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman is a strategic choke point that Iran could use to force the United States and the Gulf States to cede control of the expedition to it. of oil to world markets. The Bahrain-based US Navy hinders Khameneis’ ambitions. Iran’s determination to produce nuclear weapons is a major obstacle to the negotiations. Tough US economic sanctions have not slowed Tehran’s ambitions. But he knows that if he interferes with trade in the Persian Gulf, he will produce American retaliation and potentially lead to open war. Venezuela and the Caribbean. Most Americans, including the media, have not paid serious attention to the Caribbean, especially Venezuela’s strategic role. This is particularly dangerous for its anti-American propaganda in the impoverished countries of Central America which send millions of migrants to our southern border. Nicaraguan far-left government is fomenting anti-American unrest among its neighbors. This is a major political and foreign policy issue for the Biden administration, especially if Russia or China attempt to establish a base for military operations. This could lead to war, as almost happened in 1962 when Russia secretly established missile bases in Cuba. Russia and China can further undermine American influence in the Caribbean by expanding their economic and clandestine operations in the region. We will know in early 2022 whether any of these crises will face the Biden administration with difficult choices about the role of the Americas in the world. Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist who lives near Charlottesville. Email him at [email protected] Receive op-eds, letters and editorials delivered straight to your inbox every week!

