Jokowi invites people to welcome 2022 with a new spirit

Kastara.ID, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated that the people of Indonesia have passed the year 2021 with various tests. From the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic recession and the strong global uncertainty.

With the various trials and challenges that the Indonesian nation has gone through, Jokowi stressed that he has strengthened and united the whole community.

“The year 2021 has passed with all the tests for this nation. There are pandemics, recessions and uncertainties. All of this has forged this great nation, made us stronger and united,” Jokowi wrote via his account on social networks, Sunday (2/1).

In the same post, the Head of State invited the public to welcome 2022 with a new spirit and to work to achieve an advanced Indonesia.

“With this forge, we welcome 2022 with a new spirit, working for advanced Indonesia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary (Setkab) Pramono Anung is grateful to the Indonesian nation for making it through 2021 well, although it won’t be easy. He hopes that the various challenges encountered will become experiences of improvement in 2022.

“Indonesia is grateful, Indonesia is lucky that we can go through (the year 2021) well. Hopefully 2021 will bring us experience to improve in 2022,” Pramono said on the channel. Youtube of the Cabinet secretariat. (ant)