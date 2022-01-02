Omicron: Boris Johnson formulates contingency plan for public sector labor shortage | Politics | News

As England reported 162,572 new cases and 154 other coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday 1, the government is bracing for a possible shortage of public workers. Boris Johnson has called on his ministers to draw up a contingency plan to ensure the continuity of the public sector despite a massive shortage of workers.

Despite the reduction in the self-isolation period from ten to seven days, public officials who test positive for the virus must still be absent from work. After Christmas, New Year’s celebrations and the growing number of Covid cases identified every day, there are fears that thousands of workers will be isolated in the first weeks of 2022. Their absence would wreak havoc on many public services, including the NHS, transport networks and schools. In January, some train services were already canceled or emergency timetables introduced amid increasing staff illness.

In England, the NHS saw 24,632 people missing on Boxing Day. The number was more than double the 12,240 who were unable to work for this reason on Sunday, December 12, and 31% up from the 18,829 recorded on the Sunday before Christmas December 19. To alleviate the teacher shortage, the government has asked former teachers to return to classrooms for a short time and help. According to the Cabinet Office, public sector leaders have been asked to test the plans against the worst-case workforce absences of 10%, 20% and 25%. READ MORE: People over 60 wait FALL for next booster shot

Steve Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who has been tasked with monitoring Omicron’s impact on the workforce, supply chains and schools, said in a statement: “As people return to work after Christmas break, high Omicron’s transmissibility levels mean businesses and utilities will face disruption in the coming weeks, particularly due to a higher staff absence than the normal. “We have been working throughout the Christmas season to prepare for it as much as possible, with all departments liaising closely with leaders in the public and private sectors who are best placed to manage their workforce operationally. “The best way to fight Omicron is to be boosted, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to be boosted now.” The Labor Party accused the government of acting “at the very last moment” on the emergency plan. DO NOT MISS :

Schoolchildren to wear masks in class starting next week to fight Omicron[REPORT]

Nicola Sturgeon slammed for ‘unnecessary’ Covid restrictions in Scotland[OPINION]

Which regions of England currently have the highest Covid rates?[ANALYSIS]

Angela Rayner, deputy party leader, said: “The Prime Minister’s lack of leadership means his government has hesitated and delayed, leaving contingency planning at the very last moment. “Boris Johnson should have asked his ministers to start planning weeks ago, but instead he’s been missing for days. “With a record number of Covid infections, the Prime Minister must immediately bring the pressures on the workforce under control, keep essential services on the move, keep schools open and keep people safe. “

Read the original article here

Disclaimer! Swiftheadline is an automatic aggregator around global media. All content is available free on the Internet. We just organized it into one platform for educational purposes only. In each content, the hyperlink to the main source is specified. All trademarks are the property of their rightful owners, all documents are the property of their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials on our website, please contact us by email [email protected]. Content will be removed within 24 hours.

Facebook notice for the EU!

You must login to view and post FB comments!