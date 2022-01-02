PM Modi will lay the groundwork for Rs. 700 crore Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut





Currently in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Major Dhyan Chand sports university project around 1 p.m. Sunday. Considered a big budget project, Major Dhyan Chand Sports University is estimated to cost Rs. 700 crore, according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s office. Covering the villages of Salawa and Kaili in the town of Sardhana, Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will house modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, including a synthetic hockey field, soccer field, basketball court, volleyball, handball, kabaddi and lawn tennis. court, gymnastics hall, synthetic race stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and velodrome. With the Uttar Pradesh elections also around the corner, Prime Minister Modi’s vision of India emerging as a stronger sporting nation is a priority. Hoping for a second term in the state, Prime Minister Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have launched a series of projects in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. It was only recently that Modi inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Rail Metro Project during his visit to the city, making it one of the main development projects of the BJP government in the state. In addition, Modi also traveled to Varanasi to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in the state ruled by Yogi Adityanath. After India’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the focus has indeed shifted to all sports not just cricket and the Modi government is keen to take action to make India smart on the sports plan by developing infrastructure in all corners of the country. Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will also have shooting, squash, gymnastics, weight lifting, archery, canoeing and kayaking, among other facilities that can train 1,080 athletes, including 540 women and as many of men.

