QUFU, China How important is Confcius? Student Wang Weixin is surprised to hear the question, as if questioning a law of nature. Dressed in an outfit from the time of China’s greatest philosopher, she and fellow academics rehearsed a ceremony to celebrate Confcius’ birthday in the city of Qufu, where he was born 2,572 years ago.

Confcio, the father of Chinese culture, sums it up well.

The answer seems obvious. After all, much of China’s social and political architecture rested on the pillars of Confucianism. But if for young people like Wang it has become normal to pay homage to the philosopher, as the emperors of China have done for centuries, it is because there is a Confcius rehabilitation movement, initiated a few years ago and intensified under the current government of President Xi Jinping.

The thought of the philosopher is now part of the official discourse, assuming the fusion of ideologies that has somehow always characterized the political system put in place by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The result of this alchemy is a Confucian Leninist state in the definition of the influential American synlogue Lucian Py, marked by the tension between the revolutionary and the conservative, the past and the future, a version of Karl Marx’s dialectical materialism with the characteristics Chinese.





The luxurious halls of the World Center for Confucian Studies in Nishan, on the outskirts of Qufu, China, envelop visitors in an atmosphere of glory from the past.

Obstacle to progress

For centuries, Chinese civilization has been organized around Confucian principles such as ethics, respect for ancestors, meritocracy, and virtuous government, which also shaped other countries in Asia. From the Han dynasty (206 BC. Entry into the civil service was conditional on passing exams based on Sishu, the four teaching books of Confcius. This was the case until the beginning of the 20th century, in twilight of the Qing dynasty, the last of the imperial era.

Humiliated by foreign invasions and internal revolts, China entered a period of turmoil that would last for years, until the civil war that ended with the Communist victory in 1949. A movement of revulsion among intellectuals and revolutionaries towards traditions emerged, and Confucianism became to be seen as an obstacle to progress.

But the worst time for Confucianism was yet to come. Under the inspiration of Mao Ts-tung, the philosopher becomes one of the main targets of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). His books were burned, and Mao’s loyal Red Guards blasted his grave in Qufu. Today, the huge cemetery of the Kong family, descendants of Confcius, is once again a place of pilgrimage. After a long bow at the tomb of the philosopher, farmer Liu, 77, reflected on this question, the inescapable importance of the sage of Qufu.

Everywhere Confcio goes, Chinese culture goes.

Indeed, despite years in the fridge (and times at the stake), centuries of Confucian tradition are not easily erased. Born in 1956, philosophy professor Lin Chenyang, who grew up with his grandparents in a race, remembers that Confcius’s teachings were very present in his upbringing, even though it was years of intense revolutionary indoctrination. With Mao’s death in 1976, a slow process of rehabilitating Confcius began. The philosopher named the institute created in 2004 to disseminate the culture and language of the country. There are today 550 in the world, which are one of the main tools of “soft power” of the Chinese government (besides its pandas).

The return to the scene was not without accidents. In 2011, an eight-meter Confcius statue was unveiled in Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing. The homage sparked controversy: on the one hand, the critics of the philosopher who still consider him a symbol of the bourgeois reactionary; on the other, members of the Kong family, who did not like to see the image of their ancestor a few meters from Mao’s tomb. The statue was eventually moved to a barely visible corner of the National Museum of China. In 2019, she transferred to a wing of influential figures in history. During Xi’s reign, the rehabilitation initiated by his predecessors has become increasingly explicit.

glory of the past

In Qufu City, Coastal Shandong Province, everything revolves around Confcius. Destroyed during the Cultural Revolution, the main temple dedicated to the philosopher was the scene in September of the greatest tribute in decades, broadcast by the CGTN, the international public television channel. On the outskirts of the city, the World Center for Confucian Studies was inaugurated in 2018, which functions more like a monumental museum, projecting the ambition of the government.

Everything is grandiose, from the tallest statue of Confcius in the world, 72 meters high, to the luxurious rooms which tell little about the history of the philosopher, but envelop the visitor in an atmosphere of past glory, with ancient music and the famous teachings of the philosopher. Although the Chinese state is officially an atheist, there is a religious tone of unholy faith. The Nishan area, where the study center is located, is called the holy land. For the government, reliving history has to do with the role the country aspires to take back in the world. If at the time of Mao the social harmony advocated by Confucianism was a betrayal of the bourgeois revolution, it is now part of the stability that the government wants to maintain.

What was once politically incorrect is now politically convenient. Considered one of the most respected working synlogists, David Shambaugh began to visit China in the 1980s. He sees a similarity between the old dynasties and the centralism of the current government, so much so that in his most famous book. recent with profiles of Chinese rulers since 1949 (from Mao to now), Xi called the Modern Emperor. But the president’s intense promotion of Confcius is something that still leaves him intrigued.

Xi considers China to be a long civilization. He does not want to dissociate the past from the present, unlike Mao, for whom China’s past was precisely the problem of the present. Xi wants continuity with the historical past. Confucianism is a shortcut to that, says Shambaugh, a professor at George Washington University.

In November 2013, less than a year after taking leadership of the CCP, Xi repeated the imperial tradition and traveled to Qufu, where he praised the importance of Confcius’ teachings. The Chinese leader then changed the participation in several other events related to the philosopher, including one at the Great Hall of the People, the main venue for national ceremonies. It was a clear sign that the CCP wanted to show the world that Confucius is back, notes Jiang Yi-Huah, former prime minister of Taiwan and an expert on political Confucianism.

Xi went so far as to say that the Chinese Communists had always been the heirs and supporters of Confcius’ philosophy. Mao Ts-tung wouldn’t believe his ears if he were alive to hear Xi’s speech, Jiang comments in an article. The conclusion is that Mao retains his prominence in the Communist pantheon, but Conficius is valuable to the CCP as a way to legitimize its power, says Li Chenyang, professor of Chinese philosophy at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

The government uses Confucianism to legitimize itself. It is not about good and bad. The politics of power. Ancient philosophers like Confcius were concerned with human virtue and a harmonious society, they did not think of political power. There is a conflict between what is morally right and political power. Something good can come out of this Confcius drug rehab, but in the end, politicians can’t be trusted. Their goal is to maintain power.