Girls bringing laurels across the country, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday.

A huge crowd greeted the Prime Minister in Kranti Dhara, Meerut amid chants of “Modi-Modi”.

Addressing the crowd in Meerut, Modi said: “The university worth Rs 700 crore will provide international sports facilities for young people. Each year more than 1,000 girls and boys will graduate from here. , only criminals and mafias used to gamble and participate in illegal land grabbing tournaments occurred. “

Welcoming the efforts of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “Yogi ji’s government is playing prison with the criminals.”

He added that residents of Meerut and surrounding areas could never forget that their homes had been set on fire. He said it was because of the sport of previous governments that people were forced to leave their own homes and flee to other places.

“Five years ago, the girls of the same Meerut were afraid to leave their house after dusk. Today, the Meerut daughters bring laurels across the country, Modi said.

Emphasizing the historical importance of Meerut, the Prime Minister said that Meerut’s place in the history of India is not only that of a city, but Meerut is also an important center of our culture and our strength. This region of Meerut also contributed significantly to giving a new direction to independent India. Whether it is a sacrifice at the border in defense of the nation or respect for the nation in the playground, this region has always kept the flame of patriotism alive.

The prime minister first visited the temple of Augurnath to offer prayers. He paid floral tributes to the statue of Mangal Pandey, the hero of the Great Uprising of 1857, on Sunday.

Pandey was a cipaye (foot soldier) in the 34th Indigenous Bengal Infantry Regiment (BNI) of the British East India Company. He revolted against the British in 1857.

Before paying homage to the statue of Pandey, Modi visited the Kali Paltan Mandir in the city and offered prayers. He then visited Shaheed Smarak Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid homage to the martyrs of 1857.

The Prime Minister also visited the Rajkiye Swatantrata Sangrahalaya and saw the exhibits kept there. The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Prime Minister.

Ahead of Modi’s speech, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said riots in the state had stopped since the BJP government came to power in 2017.

Addressing the cornerstone laying event of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Adityanath said, “Since the arrival of the BJP government in 2017, riots have stopped in the state. . The Kanwar Yatra, which was arrested, resumed. one can become a threat to the safety of sisters and daughters here. “

YEAR said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also thanked Modi for naming Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honor, in honor of Major Dhyan Chand, “the wizard of hockey”.

The chief minister further informed that the state government has set up “Eklavya” sports coaches in Uttar Pradesh “who will work in coaching players for national and international competitions”.

“We will also address the work of providing them with fellowship and a good environment,” he added.

According to an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s office, the university is established in the villages of Salawa and Kaili in the town of Sardhana in Meerut at an estimated cost of around Rs 700 crore.

YEAR said in a report that one of the prime minister’s main areas of focus is to instill sports culture and establish world-class sports infrastructure in all regions of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut will be a major step towards realizing this vision, the PMO said.

The University of Sports will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, in particular a synthetic hockey field, a football field, basketball, volleyball, handball, a Kabaddi field, a lawn tennis court, a gymnasium, a synthetic running stadium, a swimming pool, a multi-purpose hall, and a Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weight lifting, archery, canoeing and kayaking, among other facilities that can train 1080 athletes including 540 women and 540 men.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to go to the Assembly polls early this year. In the 2017 legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata party won 312 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, while the Samajwadi (SP) party won 47, the Bahujan party Samajwadi (BSP) won 19 and Congress could only win seven seats, YEAR said in a report.

