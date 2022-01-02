Trump says his supporters weren’t behind Jan 6 attack but I was thereExBulletin





Donald Trump was cheered with chants at the "Save America" ​​rally on January 6.

Editor’s Note: This story contains language which may be offensive.

“I stood in the midst of thousands of Trump supporters on the lawn that reached up to the Washington Monument,” NPR’s Tom Bowman said. “Then Trump took the stage to a loud applause.”

Bowman was reporting on the “Save America” ​​rally in Washington, DC on January 6. Until former President Trump started speaking, the rally looked festive, almost like a football game, he said. “Some Trump supporters sang YMCA but used the letters MAGA.”

But things were different on Capitol Hill, where I was with Hannah Allam, the NPR extremism reporter. The far-right group of the Proud Boys had just introduced themselves and were organizing a crowd to move towards the rally. We had quietly integrated with them as they began to walk west on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Then suddenly they stopped. And turn around. The rally was on its way for us.

Moments earlier, Trump had claimed election fraud, called the results a “bull ****” and asked the crowd to meet him on Capitol Hill. Thousands of people obeyed, many did not even wait for Trump to finish his speech.

What happened next is still a bit unclear. Hannah and I saw a roaring sea of ​​people and flags coming our way. I barely had time to change the batteries in my recording equipment before we were surrounded.

And everyone knows what happened next.

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol after the rally.

It’s been a year since this pro-Trump mob smashed doors and windows on Capitol Hill, attacked law enforcement and media, and vandalized the building as lawmakers rushed to secure locations. Five people died in or as a result of the attack and 140 police officers were assaulted, as well as members of the media.

As this unfolded, we asked one of the rioters, named “Joe from Ohio”, what the goal was.

“The people in this house, who stole this election from us, hanging from a gallows here in this lawn for the world to see, so that it would never happen again,” he said. “That’s what has to happen. Four by four by four, hanging on a rope here for treason.”

A makeshift gallows with a noose was actually built on the Capitol grounds that day, but was never used.

A noose was seen on a makeshift gallows as Trump supporters gathered on the west side of the United States Capitol.

Across the Capitol, Tom Bowman was chatting with Detroit couple Natalie O’Brien and Chris Scalcucci. He asked them why they were doing this.

“The Republic is falling,” O’Brien said. “And become corrupt and unmanageable. And our vote doesn’t matter at all.”

This was my take on as the crowds flocked to the Capitol.

“Because we love our country,” added Scalcucci. “And we don’t want this to fall into the hands of these bad guys. What they do is unforgivable.”

“Our taxes are paying for this monument. It’s kind of our property,” O’Brien said.

To many of those who attended the siege, it felt like a patriotic act. They were loyal Americans protesting what they were told was a stolen election.

But as arrests continue and jail terms begin, how have the consequences reshaped the narrative?

Last month, it became known that Mark Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff, texted Fox News hosts on January 6. They were asking Trump to make a public statement to his supporters and call off the riot. But that night the same hosts had a different story.

“There are reports that Antifa supporters may have been scattered around the crowd,” Laura Ingraham said on her show that evening.

And this story has spread.

A protester holds a Trump flag inside the U.S. Capitol near the Senate Chamber.

Months later, Tom Bowman and I returned to the Capitol grounds in September for the “Justice for J6” rally. Many people we spoke to were also in attendance on January 6. And yet, they echoed the story they had heard on Fox News.

“They weren’t Trump supporters,” said a Kentucky man named Phil, saying the only people who broke in were dressed in black.

“So it was black helmets, black clothes, black backpacks that started smashing the windows first,” said Janie, a nurse from South Carolina, who said she saw Antifa members. and Black Lives Matter committing violence. She also claimed that Trump supporters were in fact trying to fight them. But when we mentioned we were there that day, she admitted that she never got close enough to the Capitol to see violence.

We let him know that the Proud Boys were dressed in black that day, having planned to forgo their usual colors of black and yellow in order to be “incognito”.

“I didn’t know it,” she said.

Protesters claiming to be members of the Proud Boys rally outside the United States Capitol on January 6.

But the thread that tried to blame Antifa and Black Lives Matter was repeated by former President Trump himself just two weeks ago. In an interview with Candace Owens on December 21, he also said it was FBI informants inciting the crowd.

But we do know who was there.

To date, more than 700 people have been charged. The defendants are largely white, and 13% of them have ties to the military or law enforcement. More than 100 of them are believed to have ties to known extremist or fringe organizations, like the pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, part of the anti-government militia movement. But most had no ties to extremist groups.

Supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack attend the "Justice for J6" rally near the United States Capitol on September 18.

Tampa Bay attorney Bjorn Brunvand represents several people who were on Capitol Hill that day, including Robert Scott Palmer, who was recently sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers with a fire extinguisher, a plank of wood and a flag pole. His term is the longest to date.

“He believed in the lies professed by former President Trump and his accomplices,” Brunvand said.

But he said his client had changed his mind since his arrest.

“It went from 100% support for President Trump and the idea that the election was fraudulent at first … to acknowledging that he was misled. He sits in a detention center here in Washington, DC and this powerful former president who said ‘meet on Capitol Hill’ he’s too busy playing golf and has no interest in the guys who’ve been arrested, ”Brunvand said.

Donald Trump at the "Save America" ​​rally on January 6.

He said Palmer took President Trump’s words that day as a directive. That he did it for him. And now he feels abandoned.

“Not only did he not show up, but he is not there for anyone who was there and who was supposed to be there to save democracy and save the country. When in fact, they were doing just the opposite,” Brunvand said.

But the idea of ​​January 6 did not die with the day. The University of Chicago Security and Threats Project has been tracking insurgency sentiment in the United States for a year now. He revealed that 21 million people share the same beliefs that motivated the rioters that day.

In other words, millions of Americans support the idea of ​​political violence. Researchers call it “an American insurgency movement” which, a year after the Capitol bombing, is still alive and well.

