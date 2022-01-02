Faceless Election in Punjab – The Sunday Guardian Live





It is becoming increasingly clear that no political party is likely to declare its candidate for the post of chief minister for the upcoming elections to the Punjabi Assembly. However, that does not mean that ambitious leaders would stop seeing themselves as potential candidates for the coveted position.

When it comes to Congress, Pradesh Party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has consistently called for a CM face to lead the campaign. It is obvious that he still believes he could be in the account, not realizing that the realities on the ground are not in his favor, at this point.

The dilemma before the Congressional High Command is that it cannot afford to bypass Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who, without being declared, is seen as the face of the party. In other words, if Congress wins the ballot box, it would be extremely difficult to ignore Channis’ claim for multiple reasons.

Channi is the border state’s first Dalit CM and if he is stripped of his post this would have ramifications in other states where Congress is an actor. Second, after his four months as head of state government, Channi has shown that he is not a novice but a mature political leader, who understands realpolitik as much as anyone before him.

In fact, Channi has become the main next generation leader in his party and has successfully identified Congress with the common people who see him as one of them as well. This is because a commoner has taken over the reins of power from a Maharaja, who is now struggling against both his ego and his ambition to stay relevant.

Channis ‘unexpected arrival at the scene does not mean that Sidhus’ contribution to the relaxation of the old dispensation can be ruled out in any way. It was essentially Sidhu, who fought a battle against the captain and managed to get him replaced. He was at one point the X factor in Punjab politics, but his recent statements and inconsistent political actions seem to make him look like a frustrated politician who couldn’t get what he had strived for.

The reality is he is the recipient of all the wrath of the captain, who is in politics today with a one-stop program to take revenge on the former cricketer and destroy the party that gave him the opportunity to be CM for nine and a half years. Therefore, it is no surprise that every word Sidhu utters, especially in the context of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is amplified in order to change the national security narrative on the eve of the election.

It can be seen that Channi and Sidhu are pulling in opposite directions, but they have more or less neutralized the challenge of the Aam Aadmi party, which is being overworked to expose the shortcomings of the Congressional government.

The main problem with the Aam Aadmi party is that it has so far failed to project a CM face. Arvind Kejriwal, who fundamentally enjoys staying focused on himself and his accomplishments, may not be the CM candidate and, for reasons he knows best, is reluctant to project anyone else at this time. Among the current leaders of the AAP, Bhagwant Mann is the most important, but his own party sometimes finds him erratic.

The reason Kejriwal is not releasing a name is that he would never want someone from his own party to be more important than him. This would dilute his national ambitions and also eclipse him from anyone with a higher profile than him at the national level. This could be a factor that veterans of politics suspect that Kejriwals’ game plan is simply to increase his vote share and footprint in various states his party runs in without seriously aiming to win the ballot box.

The Shiromani Akali Dal disputes the polls back. However, everyone knows that in the unlikely event the party wins, it will be Sukhbir Singh Badal who is the contender for the post. Significantly, given that there is an inherent resentment against the Badals in Punjab, the strategy in this regard must be allowed to remain dormant until an appropriate time. The reflection could also be to allow the formation of a coalition government with the CM from a partner in the post-electoral scenario.

The Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP alliance have so far refrained from nominating the captain as a possible CM candidate. This could be because most of the captains’ confidants, after leaving Congress, join the BJP, not its party. This effectively means that his claim to CM-ship would be diminished if his party had fewer seats than the BJP.

Lok Congress leadership must realize that the BJP would like to use the captain to hurt Congress’s chances and not make him their CM face unless the post-ballot equations give an uncertain tenure where the Akalis could accept Amarinder even rejecting the BJP. A VP Singh-like model of government could emerge where the BJP and CPM have extended their support for Janata Dal from the outside to prevent Congress from entering.

Interestingly, in this quest to win the Punjab Assembly, the real beneficiary would be Channi, with all the known political actors biding their time. Between us.

