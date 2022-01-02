Politics
President Xi, CCP May End Up In Hot Water Soon Over Omicron
King Canute rebuked his flattering courtiers showing them that he could not turn the tide. Chinese leader Xi Jinping seems to believe he can control the waves of Covid advancing on China. Omicron can prove him wrong. If so, this may be the first major breach in its prestige and authority.
The Covid has been a disaster for the reputation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) abroad. More than his crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, his threats against Taiwan, or the dismantling of the freedoms promised in Hong Kong, his gift of Covid to the world has shocked foreigners. Their eyes were opened to the nature of the CCP by its refusal to cooperate in finding the origins of Covids, its intimidating diplomacy over PPE, its jubilation over the shortcomings of US or European measures to protect their peoples. Beyond the only Covid, it has greatly contributed to a reassessment of the policy towards China. But his propaganda was successful at the national level. It matters more to the CCP.
The CCP’s policy has been built on totalitarian containment and surveillance of the population, until an effective vaccine can be invented and injected. Then the barriers could fall, the borders open.
At one level, the Zero Covid policy has worked. Although the actual number of deaths and hospitalizations is ten times higher than reported, the disease has been well under control. As a first reaction, the policy was the right one. A Chinese researcher calculated that, if China had adopted the Westerners’ less restrictive reaction to Covid, the number of cases would have reached between 280,000 637,000 per day depending on whether they adopted the British or American strategy. China’s relatively rudimentary medical services would not have coped.
But even before the emergence of omicron, politics was in trouble. Chinese vaccines are insufficiently effective; as soon as draconian confinements and surveillance are lifted, in the absence of collective immunity, the Covid risks taking off. And while the omicron is as transmissible as it sounds, even totalitarian tools may be insufficient to hold back a rising tide.
So the strategy does not work. But the Party cannot admit it, nor can it allow its experts to admit it. Xi is hoisted by his own propaganda firecracker. After convincing his people that the CCP’s policy on Covid shows the superiority of its best democracy since sliced bread over Western systems, and after praising the genius of Chinese science in producing vaccines, he can hardly say now, Oops, sorry, we were wrong.
There may also be limits to the patience of even the Chinese people who do not complain. If omicron comes in, will they be mad at two years of now ineffective restrictions? Totalitarians tend not to relax powers and controls imposed for a temporary and acceptable (to the people) reason after the original justification has faded. How will ordinary people react to this? And what about the better-off and more educated? The opiate of the bourgeois masses, foreign tourism and education, were refused to them. Will they continue to accept this?
The economy was in turmoil before Covid. Things are worse now, although exports have been surprisingly strong. But it cannot last. The disruption of supply chains, weak consumption, the increased caution of foreign countries in the use of technology and Chinese companies are already fueling unemployment. A global player like China cannot remain in a semi-closed state.
What should Xi do? Any plan B is too difficult, when it involves the infallible admitting its fallibility. The CCP cannot even import foreign vaccines which could not be produced in sufficient numbers anyway without revealing to the people that their emperor has no clothes. So plan A must be.
It is not healthy for international relations either. China appears determined to continue to cut itself off from the world to prevent the spread of the Covid. Reducing trade, academia, government, person-to-person and others means that the room for misunderstanding and mistrust increases. Domestically, Xi has declared a People’s War on Covid. The CCP’s propaganda has extended this belligerent stance to include the global fight against Covid. Instead of transparent cooperation to uncover the origins of Covid, instead of open support from the WHO (especially to include Taiwan), instead of openly working with Western scientists, the CCP has used the crisis to make advance its own narrow interests. It could still pay a heavy price for the politicization of the virus.
Charles Parton is an associate member of the Council on Geostrategy and RUSI. He spent 22 years of his diplomatic career working in China or on China.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/01/01/president-xi-ccp-may-soon-find-hot-water-omicron/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
