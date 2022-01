Energy crisis: Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson to cut taxes as bills skyrocket | UK News

Twenty conservative politicians have urged Boris Johnson to remove energy taxes as bills continue to soar. MPs and their peers wrote a letter in the Sunday Telegraph asking the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help consumers facing “energy poverty”. Energy prices in the UK are being pushed up faster than any other comparable country due to “environmental taxes and levies,” they wrote. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





20:03

Renewables are having a banner year – but is it enough?

“It would be easy to dismiss them as being entirely due to international cost pressures facing all economies,” the letter said. “However, we have almost only raised our energy prices, through taxation and environmental taxes, faster than those of any other competitive country. “High energy prices, whether for home heating or for domestic transport, are felt most painfully by the lowest paid.” Politicians have called on the prime minister to remove 5% VAT on energy bills and environmental taxes that fund renewable energy programs, or 23% for electricity. It could save the average household £ 200 on their energy bill, they said. Politicians who signed the letter include Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny group of Conservative MPs, former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, and MPs Steve Baker and Robert Halfon. They added that the climate change tax on business energy use “makes UK energy intensive businesses uncompetitive and again increases costs to consumers on virtually everything”. Energy suppliers, including EDF, Good Energy and the Energy UK trading body, have also urged the government to step in after the cost of gas in wholesale markets has risen by more than 500% in less than a year . Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer Company secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held emergency talks just after Christmas with the bosses of the major energy suppliers, who have also asked for tax cuts and the relaxation of environmental taxes. In April, households are expected to see a sharp increase in energy costs as the UK energy price cap is reassessed as suppliers are expected to raise prices based on costs. More than two dozen energy providers have gone bankrupt since early September, leaving millions of homes in limbo awaiting a new supplier and putting thousands out of work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/energy-crisis-conservative-mps-urge-boris-johnson-to-scrap-taxes-as-bills-rocket-12507516 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos