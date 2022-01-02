Here is a list of 13 dams that Jokowi will inaugurate throughout 2021

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Throughout 2021, no less than 13 dams have been inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the PUPR ministry continues to support the national food security and water supply program, one of which is to increase the number of reservoirs and water supply in Indonesia.

Over the 2015-2019 period, 15 dams were completed, while over the 2020-2024 period, the PUPR Ministry is targeting the construction of 61 dams.

“The construction of the dam must also be followed by the construction of the irrigation network. So the dam which was built at a high cost can come in handy as the water is guaranteed to flow to the farmers’ fields, “he said in a press release on Sunday (2/1 / 2022).

The first dam inaugurated by Jokowi in 2021 is the Tukul dam in Pacitan Regency, East Java Province (East Java) on February 14, 2021. With a capacity of 8.7 million cubic meters, this dam can bring enormous advantages by irrigating 600 hectares of rice fields. In addition to providing benefits for the irrigation of an area of ​​600 hectares, the Tukul dam has the function of reducing flooding by 42.21 m3 / second, has the potential as a source of 2×132 KW micro-power plant hydropower (PLTMH), water resource conservation, and tourism.

The second dam that Jokowi inaugurated at the start of 2021 was the Tapin dam, in the regency of Tapin, in the province of South Kalimantan (Kalsel) on February 18, 2021. With a sufficient capacity of 56.7 million m3, this The dam plays an important role in flood control in South Kalimantan province and also enhances food security through irrigation of an area of ​​5,472 hectares. The existence of this dam should also provide raw water for the region of Rantau as the capital of Tapin Regency and its surroundings of 500 liters / second, water conservation and for hydropower of 3.30 MW.

In addition, there is the Napun Gete Dam, which is the 3rd dam inaugurated by Jokowi to meet the water needs of the Sikka Regency in eastern Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT). The Napun Gete dam has a capacity of 11.2 million m3 and is designed to be able to irrigate an irrigated area of ​​300 hectares. In addition to irrigation, this multifunctional dam also serves as a raw water supplier to Sikka Regency up to 214 liters per second, flood control up to 219 m3 / second and has the potential to generate electricity. of 0.1 MW, as well as tourism potential so that it can contribute to the well-being of the surrounding community. .

The next dam that Jokowi inaugurated in early March 2021 is the Sindangheula dam in Serang Regency, Banten province. With a capacity of 9.3 million m3, this dam provides irrigation benefits to 1,280 hectares (ha) of paddy fields in Serang and generally in Banten province. The Sindangheula dam is also to supply raw water for the industrial zones that are developing in the town of Serang, the regency of Serang and the town of Cilegon at 0.80 m3 / second. This dam also works to reduce flooding up to 50 m3 / second and has the potential to generate electricity of 0.40 MW MW, as well as tourism potential.

In addition, at the beginning of August 2021, the Kuningan dam in West Java was inaugurated by Jokowi. With a capacity of 25.9 million m3, this dam will continuously provide water for irrigated agriculture for 3,000 ha of community rice fields in the Kuningan regency, the Cirebon regency and the Brebes regency. Kuningan Dam is also very useful for water resistance, preventing flooding, providing 0.30 m3 / second of raw water, and has the potential to generate 0.5 MW of electricity.

Jokowi also inaugurated in early September 2021 the Way Sekampung dam in the regency of Pringsewu, in the province of Lampung. With a capacity of 68 million cubic meters, this dam should strengthen water and food security in the Lampung region. The raw water supply to this dam will be in stages up to 2,737 liters per second, and will also function as a source of 5.4 megawatt power generation and flood control.

In addition, there is the Bendo dam which is the seventh dam to be inaugurated by President Jokowi in 2021. The Bendo dam will irrigate 7800 ha of rice fields as well as supply raw water with a capacity of 370 liters / second, and can reduce flooding in Ponorogo city by 31% or 117.4 m3 / second from 375.4 m3 / second to 258 m3 / second.

The next dams that will be inaugurated in 2021 are two dams in the province of South Sulawesi (Sulsel), namely the Paselloreng dam in September 2021 and the Karalloe dam in November 2021, the Karalloe dam was inaugurated in the regency by Gowa. The construction of the two dams aims to increase the water supply in South Sulawesi Province as one of the national food barns so that the continuity of water to agricultural land is maintained.

In addition, at the end of November 2021, Jokowi simultaneously inaugurated two multifunctional dams in East Java, namely Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency. The Tugu Dam has a capacity of approximately 12.1 million cubic meters to meet the needs of an irrigated area of ​​1,250 hectares (ha), provide raw water of 12 liters per second and reduce flooding. Meanwhile, Gongseng Dam has the function of meeting the irrigation needs of 6,191 hectares of paddy fields, providing 300 liters of raw water per second, preserving tourism and reducing flooding.

At the end of December 2021, Jokowi also inaugurated two dams in two different provinces in one day, namely the Ladongi dam in the East Kolaka regency, in the Southeast Sulawesi province and continued with the Pidekso dam in the regency of Wonogiri, in the province of Central Java. The main function of the Ladongi dam is to irrigate an irrigation area of ​​3,604 hectares located in four districts, while the main function of the Pidekso dam is to irrigate 1,500 ha of agricultural land in Wonogiri regency.

