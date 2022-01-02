PM Modi in Meerut, lays the foundation for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, ushering in important work to develop his government in the new year. Addressing the audience at the foundation laying ceremony in Meerut, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone on the welcome in 2022 and said it was very important for him to visit Meerut at the start of the news year. Meerut is a center of our strength and our culture, the Prime Minister said. This is the land of Jain tirthankaras and showed us the strength of India since the days of the Indus Valley Civilization. Also noting that field hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, after whom the sports university is named, was based in Meerut, the prime minister said: [Major Dhyan Chand’s] the name has dhyane, which means concentration, without which no one can succeed. The young people here will do well. An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) noted that the sports university is being established at an estimated cost of 700 crore in Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut. It will have the capacity to train 1,080 athletes, including 540 women and 540 men. This modern university would be one of the best of its kind in the world, Modi said. In addition to sports facilities, this would also help foster the careers of more than 1,000 young people and transform them into successful athletes. Major Dhyan Chand Sports University has been designed with all modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey field, soccer field, separate courts for basketball, volleyball , handball and kabaddi. It also includes a lawn tennis court, gymnasium, synthetic racing stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and velodrome. According to the government statement, the university will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weight lifting, archery, canoeing and kayaking, among others. Modi had previously said that inculcating sports culture and building a world-class sports infrastructure in all regions of the country was one of the main areas of focus of his government. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in the poll related state is expected to be a major step towards realizing this vision.

