When Boris Johnson releases the Omicron restrictions update in England – and what he might say

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted the imposition of more Covid restrictions on England over Christmas and New Years.

It is in the face of the ultra-rapid spread of the Omicron variant that has swept through the UK, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Another 162,572 laboratory-confirmed Covid cases were recorded in England at 9 a.m. on Saturday – a new record of cases reported daily in England.

Across the UK, there were 1,915 Covid hospital admissions on December 27, up 62% per week and the highest number since February 8, according to government figures.

Stricter rules have been put in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in response to the new variant.

Ministers today decided that high school students in England will once again have to wear face masks in class after the Christmas holidays until at least January 26.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: There is no excuse our children cannot learn face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.

Meanwhile, the government is making plans to counter a massive wave of worker illnesses, with scenarios including the absence of a quarter of the staff.

When will there be another announcement?

So far, there is no official indication that there will be any announcement or press briefing regarding the increase in covid infections over the holiday season.

In the past, many announcements have come quickly and with little notice and there have been reports that the PM is considering reintroducing the ‘second stage’, which would bring rules on indoor mixing.

Throughout the pandemic, press conferences or important updates tended to take place in the early evening, around 5 p.m.

What might the new Covid restrictions look like?

Writing in the Daily Mail on January 1, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Restrictions on our freedom must be an absolute last resort.

He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the greatest challenges our health service has ever faced and our historic vaccination program has been vital in helping us meet this challenge.

Please be careful and when we go into the new year of course then we will see if we need to take any further action but nothing more until then at least.

Complete stage 2 – with ban on indoor gatherings

Government advisers modeled a return to both full Stage 2 restrictions and a more lenient “lean” Stage 2.

Stage 2 is the transition towards which England’s lockdown is passed on April 12, 2021. Indoor gatherings between different households, pubs and restaurants to serve indoors have all been banned – and a six-person limit for them. outdoor gatherings was introduced.

Overnight stays with people outside your home or bubble have also been banned. And the British were not allowed to travel abroad for vacations.

Closing of nightclubs

Nightclubs have already been closed in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – and they were typically the first and last not to be restricted.

However, Boris Johnson has so far resisted doing the same in England. Instead, nightclubs, large venues, and places open after 1 a.m. should ask to see Covid passes. And – after a rebellion among Tory MPs – the prime minister agreed to let unvaccinated people attend if they showed evidence of a recent negative Covid test.

However, this may mean that a complete shutdown will be easier to do than removing freedoms from unvaccinated people.

Rule of six

Wales and Northern Ireland have already reinstated the rule of six on indoor gatherings between multiple households in public places, such as pubs and restaurants.

Although Scotland has not reinstated the rule of six, it has asked people to restrict gatherings to three or fewer households at a time.

And Whitehall officials have reportedly considered bringing the ‘rule of six’ back to England, but Telegraph sources did not say whether a six-person limit would apply to private homes or just public places – they did. not said whether the rule would apply to the exterior as well as to the interior.

Number limits at venues and events

Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all introduced restrictions on the number of people who can attend events.

Indoor gatherings in Wales have been limited to 30 people – and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. And, in Scotland, there are capacity limits of 200 for seated indoor events or 100 for standing indoor events – while venues must ensure a distance of several meters between all individual groups. in a place.

Meanwhile, indoor gatherings have been restricted to 30 people by law in Northern Ireland.

These restrictions are less stringent than the April Step 2 measures.

Table service in pubs

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all called on pubs and bars to resume table service. It’s less strict than stage 2 in April, when pubs and bars could only be used outdoors.

Weddings and funerals

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all decided not to place size limits on weddings or funerals this time around. And important life events – such as weddings and funerals – will be exempt from any stricter measures in England, according to the Times.

Guidance or legal restrictions?

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have introduced a mix of guidelines and laws. However, Boris Johnson has vowed to debate all laws in Parliament before they are enacted, due to opposition within his own party.

Parliament is not expected to return until Jan.4, which suggests Jan.5 is the earliest start date for any legal restrictions – unless it recalls the House of Commons earlier.