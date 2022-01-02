Politics
China unveils plan to ‘take control’ of Latin America
Chinese Communist Party officials unveiled an action plan for cooperation with Latin American countries that amounts to a comprehensive plan to cultivate influence and threaten American interests, following a new ministerial meeting with the closest neighbors to the United States.
The Chinese are not saying: We want to take control of Latin America, but they have clearly defined a multidimensional engagement strategy which, if successful, would greatly increase their influence and generate huge intelligence problems for states. “United,” said Evan, a research professor at the US Army War College. Ellis, a former member of the State Department’s policy planning staff, told the Washington Examiner.
Chinese officials set out their ambitions following a ministerial meeting with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. This intergovernmental forum was
spear
in 2011 under the auspices of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who wanted a venue to rival the Organization of American States and challenge American influence in Latin America, and he now intends to provide Chinese Secretary General Xi Jinping with a flat -form to bring together a coalition of leftist and authoritarian leaders favorable to Beijing's interests.
The Chinese Communist Party and the government are actively seeking to strengthen ties throughout the Western Hemisphere, especially with anti-American elements, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, senior Republican Senate Intelligence Committee official, said in a statement. to Washington Examiner. Beijing seeks to outdo the United States in all areas, and we must take this threat seriously.
China’s exploitation of ideological fault lines in Latin America was highlighted earlier this month when Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, just weeks after the OAS General Assembly reprimanded him for having supervised elections that were not free, fair or transparent and lack democratic legitimacy. , has chosen to close the Taiwanese embassy in favor of a new relationship with Beijing.
The Ortega-Murillo regime has announced that it has severed diplomatic ties and ended official contacts with Taiwan, but the mock election on November 7 gave it no mandate to remove Nicaragua from the family of American democracies , said State Department spokesman Ned Price. in a response of December 9. Without the mandate that accompanies free and fair elections, Ortega’s actions cannot reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people, who continue to strive for democracy and the ability to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Rubio, who also heads the GOP side of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere, was unhappy with this response and President Joe Bidens’ broader approach to Latin America.
The Ortega-Murillo regime sees the CCP as a better ideological ally than the United States because Ortegas’ long list of crimes and human rights violations does not concern the genocidal regime in Beijing, he said. declared.
wrote
in an editorial published Tuesday. Ortega also wants China to continue funding the construction of an Atlantic-Pacific Canal through Nicaragua, which the People's Liberation Army warships can then use to access the Caribbean.
Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada has
expressed interest
, according to Chinese state media, by joining China's Belt and Road Initiative, overseas infrastructure investment that US officials see as a predatory lending program to buy an empire. Some economic projects in the region have already caught the attention of U.S. national security officials, particularly during then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeos' global campaign to warn allies that infrastructure Chinese telecommunications companies posed a spy threat.
The region is ripe for investment, for engagement, with a partner the size of China in different sectors, said Heritage Foundation research assistant Mateo Haydar. And [China is] capitalize on that in a way that I think we fail to recognize and at a speed that I think we fail to respond to.
Chinese officials gave a more detailed look at their ambitions for the region just days before Nicaragua severed ties with Taipei. The China-CELAC ministerial meeting on December 3 resulted in the
adoption of a plan
not only to strengthen economic ties, but also to strengthen political and security cooperation while deepening China’s involvement in high-tech fields, from cyberspace and artificial intelligence to space science, data sharing satellites, satellite applications, construction of ground infrastructure and even nuclear power.
There are absolutely ambitions for China to become the dominant influence in Latin America, Haydar added. The challenge is global, and there is absolutely a security and military interest there. … This threat is growing, and it’s a different kind of threat than what we’ve seen with the Soviet threat.
