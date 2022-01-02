Wait for menstruation, Sido appears (SIDO) will join the Vaccine Booster program





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Manufacturers of phytotherapy and phytotherapy PT Industri Jamu and Pharmacie Sido Muncul Tbk. (SUMMER) will participate in the booster vaccination program or the third dose of Covid-19 this year. SIDO Chairman and CEO David Hidayat has confirmed that his company will participate after the government issues regulations on the vaccination program involving the private sector. “If there is a policy that the private sector can participate, SIDO will surely participate in the booster vaccination program,” David said via WhatsApp messages on Sunday (2/1/2022). However, David explained that he couldn’t explain in more detail SIDO’s plan to participate in the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccination program. SIDO, he added, was still awaiting regulations being discussed by the government regarding the procurement of vaccines by the private sector. “We are following the government’s policy in this matter,” he said. As previously reported, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the third dose or booster vaccination program would begin in January 2022. He said this was in line with President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) guidelines. “Regarding the readiness of vaccinations, including boosters, there is a vaccination program [pemerintah] and independent. This program, according to the president’s leadership, can start at the beginning of January, “Airlangga said during a meeting with media teams on a hybrid basis at the office of the ministry for the coordination of the economy in Jakarta on Thursday (12/30 / 2021). So far, Airlangga said the provision of booster vaccines to the community is still awaiting recommendations from the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI). Airlangga said that there are two options for the booster vaccine delivery method, namely homologous and heterologous. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

