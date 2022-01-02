PM Modi will visit Manipur, Tripura on Tuesday; inaugurate various projects





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the northeastern states of Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects. “In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore,” a statement from the office said. of the Prime Minister. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national highway projects, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. The construction of these highways, with a cumulative length of over 110 kilometers, will be a major step in improving road connectivity in the region. Another important infrastructure that will improve year round seamless connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of the steel bridge built over the Barak River on the NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. . This steel bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the program, “the statement said. Also read: The wave of IPOs will continue in the first quarter of 2022, 23 companies line up public issues worth Rs 44,000 cr The Prime Minister will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers, built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore, to the people of the state. This will help further strengthen mobile connectivity in Manipur. It will also inaugurate drinking water supply projects in the state worth Rs 280 crore. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital in Imphal, the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) to give a boost to the information technology sector in the ‘State, the construction of the Manipur Performing Arts Institute in Gurgaon in Haryana, among others. In Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala. It will also launch other key initiatives such as Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. “The Vidyajyoti Schools Mission 100 project aims to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary schools into Vidyajyoti schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education,” the statement said. Also read: SpiceJet flight takes off from Rajkot without ATC green light, DGCA orders investigation

