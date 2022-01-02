Jan.6 committee prepares to go public as findings pile up





WASHINGTON (AP) They interviewed more than 300 witnesses, collected tens of thousands of documents and traveled across the country to speak to election officials who came under pressure from Donald Trump.

Today, after six months of intense work, the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency is preparing to go public.

Over the next few months, panelists will begin revealing their findings against the backdrop of the ex-president and his allies’ persistent efforts to whitewash the riots and dismiss suggestions he helped provoke them. The committee also has the burden of trying to persuade the American public that its conclusions are factual and credible.

But all nine lawmakers, seven Democrats and two Republicans are united in their commitment to tell the whole story of January 6, and they are planning televised hearings and reports that will bring their findings to light.

Their aim is not only to show the seriousness of the riot, but also to establish a clear connection between the attack and Trump’s brazen pressure on States and Congress to overturn Joe Bidens’ legitimate election to the Presidency.

The full picture is emerging, despite President Trump’s continued efforts to hide the image, said Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee and one of its two Republican members.

I don’t think there is an area of ​​this larger story where we don’t learn new things, she said.

While the basic facts of January 6 are known, the committee says that the extraordinary treasure trove of documents they have collected so far, 35,000 pages of documents, including texts, emails and telephone records from people close to Trump, flesh out the critical details of the worst attack. on the Capitol in two centuries, which took place live on television.

They hope to fill the voids in pre-attack preparations, funding for the Jan. 6 rally that preceded it, and the White House’s sweeping campaign to overthrow the 2020 election. They are also investigating what Trump himself was doing as his supporters made their way to the Capitol.

Real responsibility can be fleeting. Congressional inquiries are not criminal matters and lawmakers cannot impose penalties. Even as the committee works, Trump and his allies continue to spread lies about voter fraud while working to place like-minded officials at all levels of state and local government.

I think the challenge we face is that the attacks on our democracy continue, they did not end on January 6, said another panel member, Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Also chairman. of the House Intelligence Committee. .

Still, lawmakers hope they can present the public with thorough accounting that captures what could have been an even more serious and deeper constitutional crisis, as Cheney put it.

I think this is one of the most important congressional inquiries in history, Cheney said.

The committee is against the clock. Republicans could dissolve the inquiry if they win a majority in the House in the November 2022 election. The committees’ final report is expected before that date, with a possible interim report in the spring or summer.

At the hearings, which could begin in the coming weeks, the committee wants to bring in the people who led the election in Washington and tell their stories, panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, said. Their testimony, he said, will further debunk Trump’s election fraud allegations.

The committee questioned several election officials in battlefield states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, about Trump’s lobbying campaign. In some cases, staff have traveled to these states to gather more information.

The panel is also focusing on preparations for the January 6 rally near the White House where Trump told his supporters to fight like hell and how the rioters could have planned to block the electoral count if they could have put the hand over the ballots.

Full coverage: Capitol headquarters

They need to explain to the public, Thompson said, that this was an organized effort to change the outcome of the election by bringing people to Washington… and ultimately, if all else fails, arming the people who came in. sending them to the Capitol. .

About 90% of the witnesses called by the committee cooperated, Thompson said, despite the challenge from prominent Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Lawmakers said they were successful in collecting information from other sources in part because they shared a unity of purpose rarely seen in a congressional investigation.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, a close ally of Trump, decided not to appoint any GOP members to the committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rejected two of his choice last summer.

Pelosi, who created the select committee after Republican senators rejected an equally bipartisan foreign commission, later appointed Republicans Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Trump critics who shared the Democrats’ desire to investigate on the attack.

I think you can see Kevin made an epic mistake, Kinzinger said. I think part of the reason we’ve gone so fast and been so effective so far is that we decided and we have the capacity to do it as a non-partisan investigation.

Kinzinger said the investigation would be a very different scene if Republicans allied with Trump were involved and could hinder some of their work.

I think in five or 10 years when school kids learn on Jan.6, they’ll get the exact story, Kinzinger said. And I think it’s going to depend on what we’re doing here.

Democrats say having two Republicans working with them has been an asset, especially as they try to reach a conservative audience that can still believe Trump’s lies about a stolen election.

They bring perspective to the table and the ability to translate a bit of what is reflected in conservative media, or how it might be seen through a conservative lens, says Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. And it was really helpful.

There is no division, no hostility, no partisan bickering like that, just let’s do this job, said California Representative Zoe Lofgren, another congressional member and veteran of inquiries dating back to the investigation into the President Richard Nixon’s Watergate when she was a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

The nine-member group has bonded through a friendly text chain where they discuss business and sometimes their personal lives. There are messages wishing a happy birthday, for example, or congratulating another on the marriage of a child.

That’s good, that’s how Congress should be, said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Aguilar says the biggest challenges for the committee are the timing and the small group of Trump followers who are trying to run out of time by blocking or chasing them. Ultimately, he said, he believes the committees’ final report will stand the test of time, much like investigations into the 9/11 attacks and Watergate.

For now, however, we’re still in the eye of the hurricane, Aguilar said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/steve-bannon-elections-donald-trump-election-2020-congress-bab0144274d996171b7160e051b29a75 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos