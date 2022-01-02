Boris Johnson news: Conservative MPs step up talks to oust Prime Minister after latest poll humiliation | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has “finished” his post as Prime Minister, according to journalist Peter Oborne. Speaking on LBC, Mr Oborne claimed 2022 will be the year the Tories get rid of Mr Johnson. The prediction came following yet another electoral humiliation for the Prime Minister, as he entered the new year 16 points behind Labor in the Red Wall seats.

A Deltapoll survey carried out for the Mail on Sunday showed the Tories were losing ground against Labor. In Red Wall seats, Labor averaged 49% support, while Tories were only 33%. The poll also put Sir Keir Starmer’s party at the top of national voting intentions, with 40% Labor and 35% Tories. Mr Oborne put it simply: “I think what is certain is that if these polls continue, Boris is absent.” JUST IN: Fury as Tony Blair is knighted “shameful day!” “

LBC host Andrew Castle said: “We now have an increase in the cost of living. “Huge increases are underway for electricity and gas. There is also a huge increase in national insurance underway. “You have increased corporate taxes, increased inflation, supply chain issues. There are a whole bunch of issues here. “It’s a very dangerous time for him, isn’t it? It’s a tipping point.”

He continued, “He was considered that lovable rascal, but now he’s seen as a callous and sinister cheater. “I think what is certain is that if these polls continue, Boris is absent. “The Conservative Party is the most ruthless electoral machine in the world. “If they see Boris costing them support in the Red Wall seats, they’ll kick him out without thinking.” The latest explosive poll comes as Tory backbench MPs increasingly debate whether to force a challenge on management. Ashfield MP Lee Anderson warned Mr Johnson today that “some of the early Conservative voters are starting to have doubts” about his leadership. The poll of 1,567 UK adults between 23 and 30 December placed Chancellor Rishi Sunak as the frontrunner to succeed Mr Johnson in the national and Red Wall samples if steps to topple the prime minister were carried out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1543693/Boris-Johnson-polling-news-Tory-Conservative-leadership-Labour-Sunak-latest-vn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos