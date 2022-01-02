PM seeks uniform citizenship policy for foreign investors – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the idea of ​​granting Pakistani citizenship to Afghan investors only, Prime Minister Imran Khan said such a policy should not be limited to one country.

According to official circles, the idea of ​​granting permanent residence or citizenship to foreign nationals interested in investing in Pakistan was shared at a recent meeting of the Afghan Interministerial Coordination Unit (AICC), chaired by the Prime Minister .

The meeting particularly focused on Afghan nationals living in Pakistan or those who wish to leave the country after the rise of the Taliban.

The AICC is headed by the Prime Minister and consists of the ministers of interior, foreign affairs and finance, the national security adviser, senior officials of the armed forces and other relevant departments as well as the president of the investment advice.

Several countries offer investment-based citizenship programs

Sources told Dawn that Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI) initiated the idea of ​​granting citizenship to Afghan investors in order to attract investment from Afghanistan. He suggested that Pakistan could leverage large investments by inviting Afghan millionaires and other investors from Chinese regions like Hong Kong, Macau, etc.

During the meeting, the prime minister reportedly welcomed the idea, observing that many countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have introduced such policies to woo foreign investors.

However, meeting participants noted that such a policy should not be nation or country specific, as it could provoke their diplomatic wrath.

If there is a policy on Afghan investors, the then Taliban-led government would oppose it, an interior ministry official told Dawn, adding that it should be an open policy. .

Sources said the prime minister asked the BoI to work on a policy that covers all aspects with an appropriate mechanism for the practical implementation of this proposal.

BoI Chairman Azfar Ahsan told Dawn: “We are looking at such a policy from all sides and it is essential to exploit all options where investment opportunities are available, but everything must be in the national and international legal framework.

He clarified that by us he meant all relevant government departments and sectors, including the Interior Ministry, the Legal Division and even the security establishment.

This policy should not be limited to Afghan nationals only, but should be a broad and structured configuration to facilitate investors with legal status and belonging to any part of the world, added the President of the BoI.

On the other hand, an Interior Ministry official said there were concerns from some quarters that Pakistan had to be careful because it could not behave like Saudi Arabia or Turkey and that serious feedback was needed.

Traditionally, countries like Austria, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Malta, Montenegro, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, etc. offer investment-based citizenship programs.

While the BoI is tasked with working on the policy document, sources said that it was originally proposed that any foreign national investing at least $ 1 million in Pakistan be eligible for citizenship and that the details of all these investors are shared with the provinces before each case is approved.

Posted in Dawn, le 2 January 2022

