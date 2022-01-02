Announcement! Jokowi extends Covid-19 status in Indonesia





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) by Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 24 of 2021 officially extended the status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Referring to the presidential decree received by CNBC Indonesia, it is stated. “The determination of the 2019 Corona virus disease (Covid-19) pandemic which is a global pandemic according to the declaration of the World Health Organization continues in fact and has not ended in Indonesia”, wrote the contents of the presidential decree signed by Jokowi on December 31, 2021. During this Covid pandemic, as stated in Dictum 1, the government implemented policies in the area of ​​state finances and financial system stability on the basis of the laws and regulations that had been adopted . In terms of these laws, among others, there is law number 2 of year 2O2O concerning the establishment of government regulations in lieu of law number 1 of year 2O2O relating to the financial policy of the state. and the stability of the financial system for the management of Corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic and / or In the context of threats that endanger the national economy and / or the stability of the financial system becomes law; Then, the law that regulates the budget of state revenue and expenditure after having followed the legislative process with the House of Representatives, including in the framework of the approval of budget allocations and the determination of the ceiling of the budget deficit. for the management of the Corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and its impacts, and after consulting the Regional Representative Council; and other relevant laws and regulations. “As part of the management, control and / or prevention of the 2019 Corona virus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its impacts, particularly in the health, economic and social fields, the government can determine combination of policies through the establishment of a funding regime between the government and commercial entities engaged in the funding of health services and other regimes, ”explained this policy. As is known, the Constitutional Court (MK) previously asked President Jokowi to determine the continued status of the Corona pandemic in Indonesia. According to the Constitutional Court, the president’s decision to determine the factual status of the Corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Indonesia is very important and must have legal certainty that the pandemic is not over. The order of the Constitutional Court was issued upon reading the decision on trial number 37 / PUU-XVIII / 2020 related to law number 2 of 2020 (or known as Perppu Corona) with the approval of the DPR. The government is required to declare the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the second year since the status was created. As we know, today Sunday (2/1/2021), the Covid-19 working group announced 174 additional cases of Covid-19 in the country today Sunday (2/1/2022). With this, the total of confirmed cases reached 4,263,168. This additional case was lower than the previous day’s case which had reached 274 cases. During this time, the number of recovered cases increased by 165. The total number of recovered cases thus reached 4,114,689. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (pgr / pgr)



