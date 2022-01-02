At the Capitol Prayer Service on Jan.6, Trump to deliver his own remarks, dubbing the ‘Big Lie’





It has almost become a religion in the Republican Party, said Jason Shepherd, the former GOP chairman of Cobb County, Georgia, who resigned from his local party after voting censure on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, the one of Trump’s political enemies. You’ve got your believers, and you’ve got your heretics, and whoever isn’t willing to follow Trump 100 percent, or wants to question Trump, that’s now the new definition of a RINO (Republican in name only) .

A year after the riot on Capitol Hill, nearly three-quarters of Republicans still believe Trump’s baseless claim that Joe Biden won the presidency due to electoral fraud, a Monmouth University poll found. The interest of grassroots Republicans in pleading the events of January 6 has waned. And according to a Quinnipiac University poll, nearly 8 in 10 Republicans want Trump to run for president again in 2024.

It’s extraordinary, said Ralph Reed, the Republican strategist and founder of the Faith & Freedom Coalition. You could argue that he is in a stronger position in the Republican Party today than he perhaps ever has been.

In many ways, Reed continued, with Republican candidates across the country all clamoring for Trump’s approval, the party could move in a more conservative, more populist, and more Trumpian direction with him out of office than if he did. had been re-elected.

For a split second last year, it looked like Trump’s grip on the GOP had been broken. After the riot on Capitol Hill, Karl Rove, the Republican strategist, said Trump was indeed tarnished forever and unable to run in 2024. Representative Nancy Mace (RS.C.), who worked on the 2016 Trumps campaign , said Trumps’ legacy had been shattered. Republicans who had previously backed Trump were urging him not to run again.

He is not the leader of any Republican party that I recognize, said at the time Scott Jennings, who worked for President George W. Bush.

Yet a year later, the leadership of Trump’s party is unmistakable. Its political committees have raised over $ 100 million. Its allies have extended their reach through party infrastructure in states. And with Trump, they are methodically driving Trump-critical Republicans out of the fold.

Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, two of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the riot on Capitol Hill, have already announced that they will not stand for re-election this year. year. In Wyoming, the state’s Republican Party leaders voted in November not to even recognize Representative Liz Cheney, another impeachment supporter and fierce critic of Trump, as a member of their party. Trump intervenes in the Senate and governors primaries on the midterm card.

Listen, if you’re a Senate candidate or a House candidate, what you don’t want is Trump approving against you, said Bob Heckman, a Republican consultant who has worked on nine presidential campaigns, including Senator Lindsey. Grahams in 2016.

A longtime Republican strategist said: He will torture everyone and campaigns will need to have a segment of their strategy based on Trump and how he is going to react.

In part, Trump is capitalizing on the same midterm electoral dynamic that uplifts all Republicans this year, as the outside party has historically behaved well in the president’s first midterm. But Trump also benefits from a unique, one-on-one comparison with his Democratic successor. Bidens’ public reputation took a hit following the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan last summer, including the deaths of 13 US servicemen in a terrorist attack, and his public approval ratings have also suffered in the amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and legislative dead ends in Washington.

Shelley Kais, President of the Republican Party in Pima County, Ariz., Described Trump, with his frequent attacks on Biden that set the tone in the conservative media, as paving the way for comparison and contrast. And in public opinion, there is little daylight between them. Trump’s preference rating, at around 43%, is not strong in normal political terms, but it is almost identical to Bidens’ job approval rating, according to the FiveThirtyEight poll average.

What helped President Trump more than anything was President Biden, said Randy Evans, a Georgian lawyer who served as Trump’s ambassador to Luxembourg. He continued: His bad Bidens year which literally re-energized the Trump base.

At the start of last year, Republicans’ enthusiasm for Trump seemed at least tempered by the events of January 6. But the evidence is everywhere that this is no longer the case. In March, 79% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said it was important to prosecute people who demonstrated on Capitol Hill, according to a Pew Research Center poll. But by September, that percentage had fallen by more than 20 percentage points, to 57 percent, and a majority of Republicans say too much attention is being paid to the riot.

And among Republicans, the rear view of the riot has only gotten better for Trump. In a Quinnipiac University poll last fall, two-thirds of Republicans said they did not view the riot on Capitol Hill as an attack on the government, and 77% of Republicans say Trump is not or little responsible for the storming of the Capitol in January. 6. (Indeed, in a new POLITICO / Morning Consult poll, more Republicans said Congressional Democrats were responsible for the events of January 6 than Trump was responsible.)

Trump doesn’t fear that day either. Announcing his press conference last month, he wrote, remember, the uprising took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed demonstration of the rigged election that took place on January 6.

The Trumps brand is fighting against political correctness, and when you fight like that, everything you do is about the brand, said Jeff Roe, a Republican strategist who led Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign in 2016. So it’s a bit difficult to screw. it’s going up, because he’s still fighting.

From Trump’s ability to maintain his support and generate crowds when he’s not in office, Roe said, it’s crazy what he can do. Crazy. It’s almost like we got used to it, but you walk away from it, it’s crazy.

Donald Trump speaks at a rally protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college as president in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. | Evan Vucci / AP Photo

Trump could still fade or decide not to call on the White House in 2024. He will be 78 by the time of the general election, and although he is now expected to run again, a poor performance halfway through could harm him. His favorite Senate candidates in a handful of states have already stumbled.

On top of that, the Jan.6 select committee investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election result is still functioning, with the potential for its findings to trigger criminal prosecution. In mid-December, the committee released a series of text messages from lawmakers and Fox News hosts urging Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pressure Trump to do more to end the violence.

This Jan. 6 committee is going to have an impact on how everyone sees what happened that day and how everyone sees Trump, said Heckman, the Republican consultant. Some of the things we saw, the emails and texts that went to Trump rocked a lot of people on the Republican side.

But Trump has rocked Republicans so often before, and to no significant long-term effect, that few are convinced anything could move him in the party.

After Jan. 6, there was a two to three day window where his most die-hard supporters or even them were a little blown away, surprised by what happened, the former Illinois rep said. Joe Walsh, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the Republican presidential election. appointment in 2020. But at the end of that first week, they had regrouped.

A year later, Walsh said, Trump is far more influential in the GOP than he was in the last month of his presidency.

He survived this, Walsh said. He’s stronger than ever. “

