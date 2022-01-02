President Joko Widodo sets distribution rules and premium selling prices





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has set rules regarding the distribution and sale price of RON 88 or premium fuel oil. This is contained in Presidential Regulation (PP) of the Republic of Indonesia Number 117 of 2021 Regarding the Third Amendment to Presidential Regulation Number 191 of 2014 Regarding the Supply, Distribution and Retail Price of Petroleum Fuel (BBM ) which was ratified on December 31, 2021. According to the regulations, the government’s goal in establishing the PP is to reduce motor vehicle exhaust emissions, optimize fuel oil supply and distribution throughout Indonesia. A number of the rules of Presidential Decree No. 191 of 2014 that have been amended are Article 3 for paragraphs (3) and (4) and the addition of Article 21B and Article 21C, between others, regulates: The special type of fuel for the assignment is gasoline with a minimum RON of 88, which is a premium to be distributed in the assignment area which covers the entire territory of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. (paragraphs 2 and 3). The Minister may determine changes in the type of special fuel for the assignment and the assignment area based on the results of a coordination meeting led by the Minister who organizes the coordination, synchronization and control of ministerial affairs. in government administration in the economic sector. This rule changes the assignment area for the distribution of bonuses in Presidential Decree 191 of 2014, which is excluded in seven regions, namely DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, DIYogyakarta, East Java and Bali, so that there are currently no exceptions for the premium distribution area. Another change concerns the composition and the price formula, namely between article 21A and article 22, 2 articles are inserted, namely article 218 and article 21C. Article 21B, paragraph (1), stipulates that in order to support clean and environmentally friendly energy, the type of gasoline RON 88, i.e. the premium which represents 50 percent of the volume of RON gasoline ( 90), i.e. pertalite supplied and distributed by the business entity receiving the assignment is treated as a special type of fuel. assignment since June 1, 2021 until determined by the Minister. The aim is to support clean energy that respects the environment. In addition, Article 21 B, paragraph (2), which governs the base price formula, the market index price and the retail price of 88 RON (premium) fuel oil as a component of the fuel oil forming gasoline type 90 RON refers to the provisions of RON type 88 as a special type of fuel allocation. Later, the regulatory agency will verify the volume of the trust fuel type (paragraph 3), while the inspection and / or review of the premium volume calculation will be carried out by an authorized auditor. Based on the results of the audit and / or the review of the auditor’s calculations, the Minister of Finance determines the compensation payment policy after coordination with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Minister public enterprises (paragraph 5). In the meantime, the compensation payment policy referred to in paragraph 5 is implemented in accordance with the financial capacity of the State. Finally, the regulatory agency assigns missions to commercial entities receiving missions for the supply and distribution of special fuel for the mission. In Article 21 C, President Jokowi instructs the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop and establish a roadmap for clean and environmentally friendly fuels, based on a meeting coordination chaired by the coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://makassar.antaranews.com/berita/340377/presiden-joko-widodo-tetapkan-aturan-distribusi-dan-harga-jual-premium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos