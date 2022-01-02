Politics
Northerners doubt Boris Johnson will be prime minister next year, poll finds
Sir Keir Starmer defeated northern Labor Party voters to the Tories in 2019, a new poll suggests.
The poll of 57 constituencies won by the Tories in the last general election found 38% of voters agree Sir Keir would make the best prime minister, while a majority doubt Boris Johnson will be in Downing Street at the same time next year.
Most areas are considered part of the Red Wall, a political term for the traditional Labor homes of the Midlands, Wales and northern England.
The Deltapoll survey, for the Mail on Sunday, also puts Labor in the lead when it comes to voting intentions in these seats (49% against 33%).
Meanwhile, he suggested Labor was ahead by five points nationally (40% vs. 35%).
If the results were repeated in a general election, it could cost the Conservatives more than 100 seats.
That would be enough to earn Sir Keir a place in Downing Street, but he would lack a clear majority.
Voters in the Tory seats also preferred Sir Keir and Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves for their best team (40%) to Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak (33%).
When asked if Mr Johnson is doing well in general, 34% agreed, while 62% disagreed, giving the PM a net score of minus 28.
Sir Keir was also given a negative, but slightly higher, score of minus 6.
The situation was even worse for the prime minister when voters in all 57 seats were asked about the pandemic. Only 32% thought he was doing well on Covid, while 62% disagreed.
Meanwhile, just 16% believed Mr Johnson had obeyed the rules, compared with 72% who had not.
A majority (65%) said the prime minister should resign if it turns out he has violated the Covid restrictions law.
Mr Sunak, on the other hand, was found to be more popular with those voters when it came to his performance in a pandemic, with 45% agreeing that he did well, compared with 40% who were not. disagree.
Looking forward to that time next year, just 24% of voters in seats won by the Tories believed Mr Johnson would still hold the top post.
A majority (58%) believed he would be replaced and almost three in four (74%) said they did not trust the Prime Minister to tell the truth.
Tory MP Lee Anderson, who won his seat in Labor’s Ashfield in 2019, said some first-time Tory voters were starting to have doubts.
He said the government’s achievements were being hampered by the huge increases in the cost of living to come, through higher energy bills, which my constituents care much more about than the platitudes debated on the green agenda by the government. wealthy elite who flew the Cop26 Summit in private planes.
Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]
For more stories like this,see our news page.
Get the latest news, wellness stories, analysis and more
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/02/northerners-doubt-boris-johnson-will-be-pm-next-year-poll-finds-15852219/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]