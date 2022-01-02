Northerners doubt Boris Johnson will be prime minister next year, poll finds

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer appears to be regaining support from the northern Red Wall headquarters (Photo: REX / PA)

Sir Keir Starmer defeated northern Labor Party voters to the Tories in 2019, a new poll suggests.

The poll of 57 constituencies won by the Tories in the last general election found 38% of voters agree Sir Keir would make the best prime minister, while a majority doubt Boris Johnson will be in Downing Street at the same time next year.

Most areas are considered part of the Red Wall, a political term for the traditional Labor homes of the Midlands, Wales and northern England.

The Deltapoll survey, for the Mail on Sunday, also puts Labor in the lead when it comes to voting intentions in these seats (49% against 33%).

Meanwhile, he suggested Labor was ahead by five points nationally (40% vs. 35%).

If the results were repeated in a general election, it could cost the Conservatives more than 100 seats.

That would be enough to earn Sir Keir a place in Downing Street, but he would lack a clear majority.

No more news



Voters in the Tory seats also preferred Sir Keir and Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves for their best team (40%) to Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak (33%).

When asked if Mr Johnson is doing well in general, 34% agreed, while 62% disagreed, giving the PM a net score of minus 28.

Sir Keir was also given a negative, but slightly higher, score of minus 6.

The situation was even worse for the prime minister when voters in all 57 seats were asked about the pandemic. Only 32% thought he was doing well on Covid, while 62% disagreed.

Meanwhile, just 16% believed Mr Johnson had obeyed the rules, compared with 72% who had not.

A majority (65%) said the prime minister should resign if it turns out he has violated the Covid restrictions law.

No more news



Mr Sunak, on the other hand, was found to be more popular with those voters when it came to his performance in a pandemic, with 45% agreeing that he did well, compared with 40% who were not. disagree.

Looking forward to that time next year, just 24% of voters in seats won by the Tories believed Mr Johnson would still hold the top post.

A majority (58%) believed he would be replaced and almost three in four (74%) said they did not trust the Prime Minister to tell the truth.

Tory MP Lee Anderson, who won his seat in Labor’s Ashfield in 2019, said some first-time Tory voters were starting to have doubts.

He said the government’s achievements were being hampered by the huge increases in the cost of living to come, through higher energy bills, which my constituents care much more about than the platitudes debated on the green agenda by the government. wealthy elite who flew the Cop26 Summit in private planes.

Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]

For more stories like this,see our news page.