Turkey claims to have saved 229 refugees it sent to Greek islands





ANKARA – Days after 30 refugees and migrants drowned and dozens disappeared in three separate incidents in the Aegean Sea while trying to reach the Greek islands, the Turkish Coast Guard said it had rescued 229 people who, according to them, would have been repulsed by the Greek coast guard. An article in the pro-government Turkish newspaper The Daily Sabah, spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the Turkish coastguard had learned that at least 102 people on an inflatable boat had been pushed back into Turkish waters. The newspaper did not mention that Turkey allowed human traffickers to continue sending them in violation of a largely suspended exchange deal with the European Union in 2016 which, instead of sanctions, rewarded Turkey with more money to hold them, although this is not the case. In Dikili district, also in Izmir, Turkish teams rescued 59 other irregular migrants in a rubber dinghy, the newspaper said, adding that the Turkish coast guard also rescued 68 more when asking for help. help due to an engine failure in their boats. All migrants have been transferred to the provincial migration office, but it was not clear whether human traffickers were on board after Greece arrested three and charged them with murder in the three capsizing incidents . Turkey, along with activists, human rights groups and the international media have also accused the Greek government of New Democracy, which has taken a hard line on refugees and migrants, of ‘have retreated, which has been denied. The refoulements are in violation of international laws which stipulate that refugees and migrants cannot be expelled or returned to a country where their lives are in danger, the newspaper said. Greece holds tens of thousands, most sought asylum after the EU closed its borders to them, leaving no option but to hope for sanctuary or be returned to Turkey where they fled war, conflict and economic hardship in their home countries, mainly Syria and Afghanistan.

