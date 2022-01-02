2024 Watch: Trump enters 2022 as clear frontrunner for next GOP presidential nomination





Former President Donald Trump begins the New Year in the same political position he ended the year before as the GOP’s most popular and influential politician.

With just over 10 months until the next White House race kicks off, Trump remains the overwhelming leader in the hunt for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The most recent opinion figures come from a national Reuters / Ipsos poll taken in mid-December and released a few days ago. Fifty-four percent of Republicans polled said they would support the former president as their party’s flag bearer in 2024.

2021: THE YEAR OF THE 2024 PRESIDENITAL RACE HAS BEGUN

Two other potential candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, were far second and third with 11% and 8% support.

Former President Donald Trump waves to his supporters during his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, September 25, 2021. (AP Photo / Ben Gray) (AP)

Trump spent 2021 repeatedly flirting with another White House run.

“I definitely think about it,” he told Fox News in an interview in November.

“I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision,” the former president added, suggesting that such a decision would be announced after the 2022 midterm elections.

The Reuters / Ipsos survey is in line with other public opinion surveys of the 2024 GOP nomination contest. An average of all the most recent national polls places Trump at 52% support, light years away ahead of the rest of the rest of the White House Republican hopefuls.

But note: Trump’s nomination support in these public opinion polls is well 20 to 30 points lower than his overall standing among GOP voters. Trump’s favorable rating among Republicans in the Reuters / Ipsos poll was 82%.

WHAT TRUMP SAID TO FOX NEWS ABOUT ITS 2024 CALENDAR

Another barometer for early 2024 is fundraising where Trump was a juggernaut in 2021.

The three main political fundraising committees of former presidents said they raised $ 82 million in the first six months of 2021, with more than $ 100 million in cash at the end of July, which was the most important deposit period. more recent for groups. Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and “stolen” are fueling much of the fundraising.

One thing the fundraising, impressive poll standing, immense influence over his party, and repeated flirtations have failed to do is deter other potential GOP hopes in the White House from coming to states that launch the presidential primary and caucus calendar.

GOP Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida addresses the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leaders’ meeting on November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Fox News)

As Fox News recently reported, there were 15 trips last year to Iowa, the state that for half a century kicked off the nomination calendar – by nine potential Republican presidential candidates. . That’s not far from the 17 visits of 11 possible candidates in 2013 at the same early stage of the great GOP nomination contest in the 2016 cycle.

TRUMP’S TEASE 2024 DOES NOT PREVENT OTHER POTENTIAL HOPES OF WHITE HOUSE GOP FROM VISITING EARLY VOTING STATES

And according to a Fox News tally, there were also eight visits to New Hampshire in 2021 from six potential candidates, nearly the 11 visits from seven possible candidates in 2013 to the state which has hosted the first presidential primary in a century. the nomination. calendar.

“Everyone understands that the president is looking very seriously at 2024,” longtime Republican consultant John Brabender, a veteran of many GOP presidential campaigns, recently told Fox News. “I think the majority of candidates would be deferential to Trump if he decided to run in 2024, but what they don’t want to do is find themselves in a situation where if Trump decides he doesn’t run not, so they wasted a lot of time. “

Anniversary of the US Capitol bombing

Thursday marks a year since the deadly storming of the United States Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters, who aimed to disrupt Congressional certification of President Biden’s Electoral College’s current victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump announced two weeks ago that he would hold a press conference at his resort and residence in South Florida on the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

“I will have a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago,” he said in a statement released by Save America, one of its political committees.

In announcing his press conference, Trump reiterated his baseless claims, once again describing his electoral defeat as “the rigged presidential election of 2020” and that “the insurgency took place on November 3.”

In the weeks following the 2020 election, dozens of court challenges from the then president and his allies were brought down in the half-dozen states where Biden narrowly edged Trump to secure a convincing victory in the Electoral college. And then Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had not seen fraud on a scale that could overturn the election.

The Jan.6 attack on the Capitol came shortly after the president urged a large crowd of supporters he addressed at a rally near the White House to march to the Capitol and demonstrate by force to protest against the certification of the elections by Congress. Five people, four protesters and a Capitol police officer died during or after the riot.

Protesters loyal to then-President Donald Trump storm the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 (AP Photo / John Minchillo, File)

Following the attack, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting a riot. Ten House Republicans joined the Democratic majority in voting to impeach the then president.

Trump, who refused to admit electoral defeat, became the first president in a century and a half to skip the nomination of his successor.

A few weeks later, he was acquitted during his impeachment trial in the Senate. Seven Republicans joined the 50 Democrats in voting to condemn Trump, 10 votes short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

Trump heads for Arizona

The former president will hold his first campaign-style rally of 2022 in key battlefield state Arizona.

Trump announced Thursday that his event will be held in Florence, Arizona, located about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix. The rally will be the first organized by Trump since his large rally in Iowa in early October.

Biden edged Trump by a slim margin in Arizona, becoming the first Democrat in nearly a quarter of a century to win the state in a presidential election.

Last year, a Trump-fueled, GOP-led partisan vote audit was conducted in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. The examination results revealed that Trump received a few hundred votes less than the certified election results.

