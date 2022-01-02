Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana: Adopted by PM, Varanasi village says 4 years a mixed bag





The ustaad (trainer) of the centenary desi akhara from the village of Kakrahiya, Ravindra Singh had dreamed of having a well-equipped indoor wrestling stadium soon when Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted the village under the command of Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana (SAGY) in 2017. He made several appeals to the deputy of BJP Gujarat, CR Patil, who visited Kakrahiya several times after its adoption by the prime minister.

Four years later, not much has changed in Akhara, one of the many villages in this village that is part of the siege of Varanasi Lok Sabha, where more than three dozen young wrestlers still slide on a rope suspended from a tree and run on a nearby cemented road. Wrestlers train here for three hours each morning, in the evening they travel to Sigra Stadium in the city of Varanasi, about 17 km away, to train on mat and for judo, explains Singh, who trains them for free. Many join the CISF, ITBP, the army and the police. Former Kakrahiya pradhan Ranjeet Patel said an investigation was carried out by government officials, but it was not possible to find enough land for the stadium. Patel, who ended his term earlier this year, also claims he was the one who urged the prime minister to adopt Kakrahiya during a conclave of village pradhans in 2016-17. In the first year of its adoption by the prime minister, Patel says, Kakrahiya used to see a wave of visits from government officers, politicians and NGO officials. But when the prime minister adopted another village, Domri, attention shifted there. No one is coming here now. Before Kakrahiya, the Prime Minister had adopted the villages Jayapur and Nagepur. This year, the prime minister adopted two more villages, Pure Beriyar (in the Assembly constituency of Sevapuri) and Parampur (in Rohaniya), according to sources from the Varanasi public relations office. The village of Kakrahiya has a population of 2,500, mostly CBOs, largely dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Patel, who was hoping for Kakrahiya’s karyakalp (transformation), said some amenities came from the PM connection, such as water taps and free electricity for each household. It has been a big change in our lives, he says. Puja Gond, 22, a business graduate, is the village’s new pradhan, represented by her husband Suraj Kumar Gond, 24. She was elected after the seat was reserved for women from listed tribes in April. Suraj says what the village needs most is a public hospital, the nearest one currently being 20 km away. While sewer lines have been laid in the village, locals complain that the narrow drains are almost always clogged. In recent years, a concrete road has been built. The biggest change is in education, says Rekha Yadav, a teacher at the English village government-run primary school with 256 students, which now has smart TVs, ceiling fans, tables, desks and chairs. ‘a well-equipped library thanks to donations. Modi ji ke prabhav se yeh hua hai (It happened because of the influence of Prime Minister Modi), says Rekha. When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred the scholarship amount to the accounts of the preschool students, it was shown live to the students. Recently, a “nandbhawan (play school)” has appeared on the school campus for children under 3 years old. Seeing the infrastructure available here, some students from private schools in nearby convents were admitted, says Chandra, who also teaches at the school. Rajesh Singh, a teacher at the local upper primary school, explains that various social organizations and public representatives have helped the school with money for tiling classrooms, computers, projectors and desks. Previously, students would sit on tat patti (jute strips) on the floor, he says. However, the administration was unable to build an intermediate school, apparently due to the unavailability of land. Pupils from grade 10 must travel at least 12 km to get to school.

