Extract from the archives: Sunil Gavaskar, constant in a busy world





Such were his powers that he had been productive 50 years earlier or 50 years later; even in this busy world, something does not change, including the principles of the art of drumming. Peter Roebuck in Gavaskar: Portrait Of A Hero, to show how good Sunil Gavaskar was as a drummer, tells a story former Pakistani captain Rameez Raja never tires of telling. Rameez stood short-leg ahead of Gavaskar in a test match in the 1987 series. The bowler was his captain Imran Khan, a fierce and uncompromising competitor. As the batsman settled into his pristine stance, Imran steamed in and from his high jump action threw a late swinger which the batsman, rolling back and forth, released, the bat pulled out of harm’s way. at the last moment, the eyes following the ball straight into the gloves of the wicket keepers. Dekho aur seekho opening the stick kaise karte hain (watch and learn how an opener must strike), Rameez remembers Imran yelling at him in his follow-up. Instead of trying to destabilize Gavaskar, he was sledding me instead, Rameez said with a laugh.

Getting Gavaskar out, of course, was no laughing matter. Over the course of an 18-year career, he’s blunted the best bowling attacks in the world, in all kinds of conditions, terrains and situations, scoring runs with a consistency and authority that find few parallels in the game. history of the game.

Imrans’s admiration for Gavaskar could not be shackled by the stingy tu-tu-main-main that frequently defines Indo-Pak cricket. In his own career, which also started in 1971 (as the Indian opening batsman), Imran had seen and performed against the best in the world. For him, Gavaskar was distinct, and for good reason.

Between 1978 and 1987, in 24 tests, Gavaskar would score more than 2,089 points against Pakistan alone, the last 96 of them coming in his last round in Bangalore. That India lost the game by just 17 points did not win

of his supreme effort, only added to the pathos. On a dust bowl, where the ball spun, shattered, and bounced in vicious and unpredictable ways, he played a round of such technical certainty and tenacity that Imran then called it the greatest round ever. he saw. It’s been almost three decades since, but I doubt he has changed his mind.

Before the Bangalore test, Gavaskar had passed 10,000 tests, the first man to do so. Shortly after that streak he played in the MCC Bicentennial game where he scored 188, never having scored a century earlier at Lords. At the World Cup later that year, in his penultimate appearance in international cricket, he marked his first century in a day of cricket and the fastest by an Indian batsman so far. He was 38 years old. The final fulfillment was to tie his first, providing a fitting end to a magnificent career.

There was an uproar in Indian cricket when Gavaskar was selected for his first series, against the West Indies in 1970-71. The president of the breeders at the time, Vijay Merchant, had placed the cat among the pigeons. One of his main actions was to dislodge longtime captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (with his casting vote), the other was to infuse young blood into an aging team with the credo, Catch them young. A Bombay school opener himself, Merchant saw the potential of the Gavaskars batsman in school, university and in national first-class cricket that skeptics missed: he is part of the team because of the influence of his uncle, former India wicket keeper Madhav Mantris, they argued. .

In four Tests (having missed the opening one), Gavaskar silenced the critics. Always. He scored 774 points, a cumulative record for a first series, which still needs to be improved. His subsequent career had to afford a mountainous litany of accomplishments that would keep statisticians and historians busy full time.

Example: Gavaskar is still the only Indian batsman to score over 700 points in a series of tests. He’s done it twice, both times against the West Indies. He broke Sir Donald Bradman’s record for 29 centuries of testing. His average never dropped below 50. He was the first man to score 10,000 tests. By the end of his 125-test career, he had scored more points (10,122) and scored more centuries (34) than any other man in cricket history.

With the exception of the first one mentioned, all other records have been broken or equaled. Over time, even the rest will be fine. But that will not diminish Gavaskars’ influence on Indian cricket, even a Whitas batsman and cricket character.

His contribution at the top was important in shaping the fortunes of the team in the 1970s and 1980s. India had fought for quality opening batsmen (as well as effective opening bowlers) afterwards. that Merchant and Mushtaq Ali have become a lasting and productive duo, alas too briefly.

While the world’s first wicket partnership has long carried the name of Pankaj Roy and Vinoo Mankad (413 against New Zealand in 1955), the weakness of Indian batsmen against the new ball, and in particular when playing overseas , was often a source of embarrassment. In 1952 against England at Headingley, the score at one point was 0-4! Gavaskar has filled this void, often on his own, with incredible durability. His drumming skills revolved around superb technique, great powers of concentration, courage and determination in difficult situations and a barely concealed thirst for success.

In his splendor, he was by far the most complete drummer in the world if not the most entertaining. His approach was very nuanced, making minor technical adjustments depending on the terrain and opposing players, the fundamental tactic being to exhaust the opposition in the certainty that the races would inevitably follow.

Since he lacked nothing in the range of shots and could quickly go into attacking mode as he has shown in his later seasons, Gavaskars’ tempered approach could be attributed to three things: the way the beaters ( except those in the Caribbean) were framed in those days, the burden of carrying the teams on his shoulders. And, of course, in the best tradition of the Bombay school, he hated to come out!

The genius of his drummer was built around the determination and discipline to excel. A sharp wit has helped him analyze match situations faster than most; an elephant memory made him never forget anything, especially the mistakes he may have made.

Net training was as serious a business as playing a game. He spent long, hard hours correcting even the smallest of flaws in his batting technique. He was her best friend and the worst critic on these matters, sparing his efforts, ruthlessly rejecting any temptation to relax.

This is partly evident in the discipline he still wears as a man of the media, which he has become upon retirement. He writes his own columns, wary of ghosts, is never late for a mission, and hardly ever shows he’s worse for travel or workload. The races and centuries he marked evidently provided sustenance for the team, but more importantly, Gavaskar ushered in self-confidence. Before his arrival, India had a lot of talent, but also a lot of cowardice. The urge to compete was often overcome by just playing, which in many ways was a way of recognizing that other teams and players were better.

Gavaskar challenged this syndrome. He played with a deep sense of pride that sought to overthrow such a complex. In doing so he was often thorny, but over time he gave Indian cricket a backbone that was universally recognized.

In 1979, when he made 221 in a valiant effort to chase 419 points in the fourth inning at the Oval, with the team failing just nine points, he was hailed as the little master and clubbed alongside Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Len Hutton as the best opening batsman in the game.

From the mid-1970s to the 1980s, Gavaskar was the most important influence in Indian cricket. The late cricket writer KN Prabhu said in an article published in India 50, The Making of A Nation, that while Prime Minister Indira Gandhis ‘tenure was supreme at the Center, Gavaskars’ word was unchallenged in Indian cricket.

He was not afraid to take the sticks on behalf of the players on the issue of wages or increased workload. As captain, he chose players who he believed would give him the best results. A planned tour of the West Indies in 1980 was canceled when Gavaskar said he was too tired to perform.

The mid-1970s was a phase of rebellion in India with anger at national politics (it was the time of the Emergency) that was expressed in film and cricket, the two passions of the India. It was the time when

Amitabh Bachchan rose to prominence as an angry young man over celluloid, and Gavaskar continually questioned the authority and intricacies of cricket. Becoming such a powerful center of power also manifested itself in some uneducating aspects of his cricket. At the 1975 World Cup, he hit 60 overs to score 36 points, with the ignominious front crawl earning him wide disapproval. In 1980-81, he nearly conceded a test against Australia in a walkout with partner Chetan Chauhan after being dragged by opponents when he questioned the referee about his dismissal. Fortunately, Chauhan was prevented from leaving the field and India won the test and square the series. The 1980s were also filled with stories of internal issues in the Indian dressing room, several of which featured Gavaskar. His’ clash with Kapil Dev, while the Indian captaincy alternated between the two, forced the then BCCI president to intervene and ask them to smoke a peace pipe. Often times he was (and still is) referred to as lunatic, mercenary, and mercurial: namely, egocentric. But these episodes and epithets are in a sense symptomatic of virtuoso performers: they underline the complexity of his personality but do not minimize his magnificent heritage in Indian cricket. If Virat Kohli proclaims Sachin Tendulkar as the source of his inspiration, and Tendulkar cites Gavaskar as his source, the present and the past merge harmoniously.

AYAZ MEMON is a sports writer, journalist and author

