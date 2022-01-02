Donald Trumps failed Florida bid against Twitter





Former President Donald J. Trump suffered a major defeat last October in his ongoing legal battle against social media giants Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The trial is arguably an attempt to forcibly resettle on its ivory tower on the internet after Trump’s ban following the January 6 riot and his reprehensible endorsement of the violence surrounding this event on these platforms .

Being kicked out of mainstream social media has been a scary concept for the former president. The Internet was arguably the gem of his inflammatory campaign strategy. From the early days of his presidential run, Trump’s crux of rhetoric was hugged via Twitter to a hoarse ovation.

Many of the site’s users fell into a joyous and controversial mess at his behest, giving the Trump campaign the opportunity to freely forge ever more loyal supporters with each controversy. With the addition of Facebook given the comfortable security of its echo chambers that existed only to further exacerbate opinions, the Trump campaign has benefited greatly from its strong social media presence. So when the aforementioned suspension occurred, Team Trump wouldn’t have come down without a fierce fight marred by scorched earth tactics.

It was understood to be a matter of life and death for Trump’s lasting influence. Lawyers have been hired and lawsuits have been filed on the grounds of free speech, the argument being that social media exists as a public forum. Perhaps most interestingly, motions have been filed to argue in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The million dollar question is why; What does the Trump campaign have to gain from moving their costumes to Florida?

The most obvious reasoning would be that this is simply Trump’s current state of residence, making it easier to prosecute in this case. However, there is far too much money flowing in this costume for geography to be an issue.

Beyond the platitudes of California being in Big Techs Pocket, the most likely reasoning was a specific law passed by the Florida legislature that specifically prevents social media companies from having the ability to sanction current candidates or members. of the public service.

The bill is essentially a big basket of fruit for Trump, serving him as a legal justification for every minute of grievance Trump is currently trying to bring against Twitter. A federal injunction was served to prevent the law from coming into force, but the message has gone loud and clear. In this fight, Florida appears to be on Trump’s side.

Sadly for Trump’s litigation team (and luckily for anyone who wants the First Amendment not to be twisted to serve specific political interests yet again), the request for the trial to take place in Florida has been denied. The lawsuit will be held in California, as will the cases against Facebook and YouTube.

This is due to the terms of service agreements of Twitter and its peers signed by each user on the platforms. These agreements require that all litigation take place in San Francisco County, California.

There is no way around this measure.

If you’re using Twitter in any capacity and want to sue them, you’re doing it in California. Trump’s offer to have her dropped off in Florida only came as a way to fight the inevitable: a failure of this case.

Reality hangs over the Trump litigation. The most obvious evidence of this factor was the result of a similar litigation surrounding the public forum argument; it also involved Trump.

Various journalists have sued Trump for violating their First Amendment rights by banning them from his Twitter account. The lower courts remarkably accepted this decision, but the Supreme Court stepped in to overturn the decision. Dragging that same tired argument back to court again doesn’t seem like a winning strategy.

Basically, the public forum argument exists on shaky ground. Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and all other social media platforms are not public forums by nature. They exist within servers owned by specific companies and are not accessible to all Americans by nature. They are not so much digital town halls as cyber country clubs, even if the only entrance fee is a signature.

Like most businesses in the United States, Twitter has the right to refuse a service as long as it does so for reasons that do not fall under anti-discrimination laws. Because a restaurant can ask an unruly customer to leave, Twitter also has the right to suspend Trump when he uses the platform Twitter provides him with as a service to incite violence.

In Florida’s attempt to comply with Trump’s personal wishes, the state arguably violates Twitter’s First Amendment rights to decide the use of its platform under anti-discrimination laws.

Social media has a huge effect on our brains in ways that we are only now beginning to understand. To deprive politicians of the potential responsibility and ramifications for actions taken on these platforms, we only call for greater polarization and less accountability from our public officials.

Featured Image: The main page of Donald Trumps’ Twitter account, suspended after January 6, 2021. Unmodified photo by Marco Verch used under a Creative Commons license (https://rb.gy/ygr3en).

