With Xi Jinping, Confucius returns with everything to legitimize the communist power

QUFU, China How important is Confucius? Student Wang Weixin is surprised to hear the question, as if questioning a law of nature. Dressed in the costume of the time when China’s greatest philosopher lived, she and fellow academics rehearsed a ceremony to celebrate Confucius’ birthday in the city of Qufu, where he was born 2,572 years ago.

Confucius is the father of Chinese culture summed up.

The answer seems obvious. After all, much of China’s social and political architecture rested on the pillars of Confucianism. But if it has become normal for young people like Wang to honor the philosopher, as the emperors of China have done for centuries, it is because there is a movement for the rehabilitation of Confucius, which began a few years ago and intensified under the current regime of President Xi Jinping.

Campaign against inequalities: China creates a laboratory to deepen “market socialism”

The thought of the philosopher is now part of the official discourse, assuming the fusion of ideologies that have in a certain way always characterized the political system set up by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The result of this alchemy is a Confucian Leninist state according to the definition of the influential American Sinologist Lucian Py, marked by the tension between the revolutionary and the conservative, the past and the future, a version of the dialectical materialism of Karl Marx with Chinese characteristics. .





Previous picture







Next picture



obstacle to progress

For centuries, Chinese civilization has been organized around Confucian principles such as ethics, respect for ancestors, meritocracy, and virtuous government, which also shaped other countries in Asia. From the Han dynasty (206 BC. Entry into the civil service was conditional on passing exams based on Sishu, the four teachings of Confucius. This was the case until the beginning of the 20th century, in twilight of the Qing dynasty, the last of the imperial era.

Hong Kong: The new legislature will have only one parliamentarian not aligned with China

Humiliated by foreign invasions and internal revolts, China entered a period of turmoil that would last for years, until the civil war which ended with the Communist victory in 1949. A movement of revulsion among intellectuals and revolutionaries against traditions emerged, and Confucianism was regarded as an obstacle to progress.

But the worst time for Confucianism was yet to come. Under the inspiration of Mao Tse-tung, the philosopher becomes one of the main targets of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). His books were burned, and Mao’s loyal Red Guards blasted his grave in Qufu. Today, the huge cemetery of the Kong family, descendants of Confucius, is once again a place of pilgrimage. After a long bow at the tomb of the philosopher, farmer Liu, 77, reflected on this question, the inescapable importance of the sage of Qufu.

Everywhere Confucius goes, Chinese culture goes.

Pandemic: Xian strives to reduce Covid cases, but records worst outbreak in China this year

Indeed, despite years in the fridge (and times at the stake), centuries of Confucian tradition are not easily erased. Born in 1956, philosophy teacher Lin Chenyang grew up with his grandparents in a region, remembering that Confucius’ teachings were very present in his education, even though it was years of intense revolutionary indoctrination. With Mao’s death in 1976, a slow process of rehabilitating Confucius began. The philosopher named the institute created in 2004 to disseminate the culture and language of the country. Today, there are 550 in the world, which are and one of the main tools of “soft power” of the Chinese government (besides its pandas).

The return to the stage was not without setbacks. In 2011, an eight-meter Confucius statue was unveiled in Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing. The homage sparked controversy: on the one hand, the critics of the philosopher who still consider him a symbol of the bourgeois reactionary; on the other, members of the Kong family, who did not like to see the image of their ancestor a few meters from Mao’s tomb. The statue was eventually moved to a barely visible corner of the National Museum of China. In 2019, he transferred to a wing of influential figures in history. During Xi’s reign, the rehabilitation that had been initiated by his predecessors became more and more explicit.

past glory

In the city of Qufu, in the coastal province of Shandong, everything revolves around Confucius. Destroyed during the Cultural Revolution, the main temple dedicated to the philosopher was the scene in September of the greatest tribute in decades, broadcast by the CGTN, the international public television channel. On the outskirts of the city, the World Center for Confucian Studies was inaugurated in 2018, which functions more like a monumental museum, projecting the ambition of the government.

Youtube: China uses foreign digital influencers to advertise

Everything is magnificent there, from the largest statue of Confucius in the world, 72 meters high, to the luxurious rooms which tell little about the history of the philosopher, but envelop the visitor in an atmosphere of past glory, with ancient music and music. famous teachings of the philosopher. Although the Chinese state is officially an atheist, there is a religious connotation, of an ungodly faith. The Nishan area, where the study center is located, is called the holy land. For the government, reliving history has to do with the role the country aspires to take back in the world. If at the time of Mao the social harmony advocated by Confucianism was a bourgeois betrayal of the revolution, it is now part of the stability that the government wants to maintain.

What was once politically incorrect is now politically convenient. Considered one of the most respected sinologists in activity, David Shambaugh began to visit China in the 1980s. He sees a similarity between the old dynasties and the centralism of the current government, so much so that in his most famous book. recent with profiles of Chinese rulers since 1949 (Mao to present), Xi is referred to as the modern emperor. But the president’s intense promotion of Confucius is something that still puzzles him.

Xi considers China to be a long civilization. He does not want to dissociate the past from the present, unlike Mao, for whom China’s past was precisely the problem of the present. Xi wants continuity with the historical past. Confucianism is a shortcut to that, says Shambaugh, a professor at George Washington University.

To understand: With “common prosperity”, the Communist Party stirs the leaven in the Chinese cake

In November 2013, less than a year after assuming the leadership of the CCP, Xi repeated the imperial tradition and traveled to Qufu, where he praised the importance of Confucius’ teachings. The Chinese leader then changed the appearances at several other events related to the philosopher, including one at the Great Hall of the People, the main venue for national ceremonies. It was a clear sign that the CCP wanted to show the world that Confucius is back, notes Jiang Yi-Huah, former prime minister of Taiwan and an expert on political Confucius.

Xi went so far as to say that the Chinese Communists have always been the heirs and defenders of Confucius’ philosophy. Mao Tse-tung wouldn’t believe his ears if he were alive to hear Xi’s speech, Jiang comments in an article. The bottom line is that Mao retains his prominence in the Communist pantheon, but Confucius is valuable to the CCP as a way to legitimize his power, says Li Chenyang, professor of Chinese philosophy at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

The government uses Confucianism to legitimize itself. It is not about good and bad. Politics is power. Ancient philosophers like Confucius were concerned with human virtue and a harmonious society, they did not think of political power. There is a conflict between what is morally right and political power. Something good can come out of this rehabilitation of Confucius, but ultimately politicians cannot be trusted. Their goal is to maintain power.

* The reporter visited Qufu at the invitation of the China Daily newspaper