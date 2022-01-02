Boris Johnson’s Covid 2022 restrictions at the latest after Christmas and New Year’s warnings

Boris Johnson has so far resisted the introduction of additional restrictions other than those already introduced as part of Plan B measures despite the rapid spread of Omicron.

And after a relatively unrestricted Christmas and New Year for the British, many will wonder when the Prime Minister next addresses the nation about any potential additional measures.

But so far the only announcement has been that face masks must be worn in high school classrooms again. Other than that, there is no official indication that there will be any announcement or press briefing regarding the increase in covid infections in recent days. This despite reports that the PM is considering reintroducing the “second stage”, which would bring rules on indoor mixing, the Liverpool Echo reports.

It comes as Boris Johnson instructed ministers to develop strong contingency plans for workplace absences, as the government has recognized that high levels of Covid could hit businesses hard in the coming weeks.

Public sector leaders have been urged to prepare for the worst-case scenario, with up to a quarter of staff on work stoppage as the virus continues to spread across the country.

Rising case rates locally in Nottinghamshire has seen more than 25 areas across the city and county have an infection rate of 1,600 or more per 100,000 – well above the UK average of 1,257.5 .

One of the first UK cases of the strain was detected in Nottingham in late November. The case, along with another related case in Chelmsford, Essex, was related to a trip to southern Africa.

On December 27, the government confirmed that no further measures would be imposed until the New Year.

Ministers today decided that high school students in England will once again have to wear face masks in class after the Christmas holidays until at least January 26.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: There is no excuse our children cannot learn face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.

When will there be another announcement?

In the past, many announcements have come quickly and with little notice and there have been reports that the PM is considering reintroducing the ‘second stage’, which would bring rules on indoor mixing.

Throughout the pandemic, press conferences or important updates tended to take place in the early evening, around 5 p.m.

What might the new Covid restrictions look like?

Writing in the Daily Mail on January 1, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Restrictions on our freedom must be an absolute last resort.

He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been one of the greatest challenges our health service has ever faced and our historic vaccination program has been vital in helping us meet this challenge.

Please be careful and when we go into the new year of course then we will see if we need to take any further action but nothing more until then at least.

Complete stage 2 – with ban on indoor gatherings

Government advisers modeled a return to both full Stage 2 restrictions and a more lenient “lean” Stage 2.

Stage 2 is the transition towards which England’s lockdown is passed on April 12, 2021. Indoor gatherings between different households, pubs and restaurants to serve indoors have all been banned – and a six-person limit for them. outdoor gatherings was introduced.

Overnight stays with people outside your home or bubble have also been banned. And the British were not allowed to travel abroad for vacations.

Closing of nightclubs

Nightclubs have already been closed in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – and they were typically the first and last not to be restricted.

However, Boris Johnson has so far resisted doing the same in England. Instead, nightclubs, large venues, and places open after 1 a.m. should ask to see Covid passes. And – after a rebellion among Tory MPs – the prime minister agreed to let unvaccinated people attend if they showed evidence of a recent negative Covid test.

However, this may mean that a complete shutdown will be easier to do than removing freedoms from unvaccinated people.

Rule of six

Wales and Northern Ireland have already reinstated the rule of six on indoor gatherings between multiple households in public places, such as pubs and restaurants.

Although Scotland has not reinstated the rule of six, it has asked people to restrict gatherings to three or fewer households at a time.

And Whitehall officials have reportedly considered bringing the ‘rule of six’ back to England, but Telegraph sources did not say whether a six-person limit would apply to private homes or just public places – they did. not said whether the rule would apply to the exterior as well as to the interior.

