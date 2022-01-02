Donald Trump planned to stir up unrest, call in troops, General Milley feared





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

One overland, north side of the Lincoln Memorial “on the Potomac River, Kelly Meggs posted on an encrypted Signal group chat on January 2, presciently referring to Paul Revere’s famous American Revolution ride. Throughout the day, organizers and protesters who would later be charged for their roles on January 6, spoke of a Rapid Reaction Force (QRF) waiting on the capital’s shore ready to bring weapons.

Meggs, 52, a resident of Dunnellon, Fla. And self-proclaimed leader of the state chapter of the Oath Keepers, compared the storming of the Capitol to the Boston Tea Party of 1773. On January 2, he released a map from the city. showing two water landings near the Lincoln Memorial, then further south near the tidal basin on Ohio Drive, labeling them QRF rally points where protesters could pick up their “long” guns.

Joshua James, another indicted protester, received a message the same day asking for information about the weapons. He advised an untested friend that it was better to leave them at home, that the “QRF will have arms”.

Others, Derek Kinnison (“midnightrider”), Tony Martinez (“blue collar patriot”), Ronald Mele (“redline”) and Erik Scott Warner (“silvirsurfer”), have discussed their own weapons plans. In a photo taken on Jan. 2, the four men posed, making a three percent hand gesture, before getting into an SUV and driving through the country from Temecula, Calif., To the nation’s capital. They called themselves the DC Brigade. Kinnison also posted an image of himself with a sling of shotgun ammo around his body. “We will have a lot of supplies of medical kits, radios, multiple bear bombs, knives, flags, [armor] plates, glasses, helmets, “he posted.

Army General Mark Milley feared Donald Trump would stir up unrest in order to call in military troops. The president spoke. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley attends a briefing to senior military officials in the Cabinet Room at the White House October 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The Daily Beast reported that day that protesters were discussing bringing guns into the district, as well as breaking into federal buildings and attacking law enforcement. Fox News reported on a social media statement from Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio that his organization would run for the joint session of Congress prepared for the violence.

The Metropolitan Police Department also notified the United States Capitol Police and the National Park Service that it had received information through its phone line that “there is [were] detailed plans to storm federal buildings.

Unconscious, the new Interim District of Columbia Police Chief Robert J. Contee III met with Mayor Muriel Bowser. He recommended that a curfew be declared for the night of January 6, anticipating the type of violence that followed last December’s protest – violence between pro and anti-Trump forces that came after a day of protests. peaceful. Bowser replied that she wanted to maintain an optional curfew but would wait to see how the protesters behaved on the night of January 5 before making a decision.

Meanwhile, Contee also spoke to Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, and the two agreed that there was no need to change their previous plans and arrangements for the 6th. Capitol Police believed they could handle it. the situation with the DC police already affected.

Meetings were also held at the Pentagon to discuss the mayor’s request for support from the DC National Guard to ease the burden on the MPD. In light of the assurances the Defense Department received from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that they had no particular concerns about the upcoming protests, there was no no particular rush. A final decision on military support, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told DC officials, would be made on Jan.4, there was no rush to move faster. The DC National Guard continued to plan a force of 300 men – 150 per shift – to be on the streets. There was also their own 40-man QRF stationed at Andrews Air Force Base south of the Capitol in Maryland.

While law enforcement officials were downplaying all possibilities of violence on January 6, Army General Mark Milley was practically panicking. Milley had told his closest associates that he believed President Donald Trump was stoking the unrest in the hope of using him as an excuse to invoke the insurgency law and thereby summon active duty military troops. Under the law, these troops would then be released from the restrictions of Posse Comitatus, the Civil War era law that limits the powers of the federal government to use military personnel to enforce the law. (One of the exceptions to Posse Comitatus is specifically when the president invokes the insurgency law.)

Milley told his closest colleagues that listening to the President was like reading George Orwell’s “1984”: “Lies are truth. Division is unity. Evil is good,” he said. , according to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker “I Alone Can Fix It.”

On the night of January 2, Milley learned that The Washington Post was going to run an editorial by the ten living former defense secretaries warning Pentagon leaders that they should never allow the military to be used to settle electoral disputes. or interrupt the peaceful transfer of power. The message was largely intended for Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who was unknown to the group who was speaking now. No one was sure what his views were, or whether he was working with the president and the White House. (According to Miller’s own account, as told to Jonathan Karl in “Betrayal,” it was not.)

Beginning on the New Years Eve, Milley and her team closely monitored their Dataminr accounts, checking “several times a day” for any signs on social media of civil unrest or plans of protest indicating violence. The private company ingests more than 500 million public tweets on a daily basis in search of breaking news and early warnings, providing information. But since Twitter had already started aggressively censoring users, nearly all of the January 6 protesters had already moved on to other social media platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-planned-stoke-unrest-call-out-troops-general-milley-feared-1661324 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos