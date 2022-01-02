Yogi Adityanath’s government plays with criminals in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Tackling previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that gangsters and criminals played their own games here earlier, but Yogi Adityanath’s government is now playing “prison-jail” ” with them.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University here, Prime Minister Modi said: “In previous governments, criminals played their games and mafias played theirs. . “

“Before, there were illegal land grabbing tournaments. People who made obscene remarks to their daughters roamed freely, ”he said, adding that people living in Meerut and neighboring areas can never forget how houses were set on fire here.

“The result of these games played by previous governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was an exodus,” the prime minister said.

“Now the Yogi government is playing ‘prison-jail’ with such criminals. Five years ago the girls in Meerut were afraid to leave their home after the party. Today the girls in Meerut bring laurels. all over the country, ”Modi mentioned.

Making an apparent search of the Samajwadi Party Patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Modi said: “The role of government should be that of a guardian. Competence should be encouraged. you shouldn’t ignore it by saying ‘boys make mistakes’.

The prime minister apparently referred to a remark made a few years ago by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav ruled the state from 2012 and was replaced by the BJP government in 2017.

Referring to the infamous Sotiganj market in Meerut, which specializes in dismantling stolen cars and selling its parts, Modi said: “There has been ‘the end’ of the game being played with vehicles in the market. the young people of UP have the opportunity to make their presence felt in the world of sport.

Accusing previous governments of failing to make efforts to change the “narrow” mindset towards sport, Modi said the world of sport was tainted with diseases such as nepotism, castism, corruption. and earlier discrimination at all levels, from training to team selection.

Governments in the country have never cared about building a better ecosystem for changing technology, changing demands and changing capabilities, he added.

Attacking previous governments, he said sweets were sold at throwaway prices in UP.

“But during the Yogi government, new factories are opened instead of closing factories. Those who were in power before literally made you want to get payments for the price of sugar cane.”

He also said that the payment made to farmers during the tenure of the Yogi government was higher than what was paid by the two previous governments.

Modi’s efforts to make Meerut a sports center are seen in political circles as part of an attempt to counter farmers’ dissatisfaction with farm laws ahead of state assembly elections.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that on Saturday UP farmer lakhs received the money transferred to their bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and that this would benefit small farmers in this region.

The Prime Minister said that more than 1000 boys and girls would pass out as excellent sportsmen from this future sports university in Meerut.

“In other words, the city of revolutionaries will further strengthen its identity as a city of sportsmen,” he said, apparently referring to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company starting in Meerut with its leader. Mangal Pandey cipay reaching iconic status. among the country’s freedom fighters.

Meerut was also one of the main cricket bat manufacturing centers.