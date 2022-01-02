Throughout 2021, President Joko Widodo inaugurated four dams in East Java





Malang District, Bhirawa In order to support the food sovereignty and water security program in all provinces of Indonesia, the central government, through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), has completed the construction of a number of dams. . This is evidenced by the 13 dams that were inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) H Joko Widodo, from the start to the end of 2021. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono on Sunday (2/2) said in a statement that the PUPR ministry continues to support national food security and water supply programs, one of which is to increase the number of reservoirs and water supply in Indonesia. And it was recorded that over the period 2015-2019, 15 dams had been completed. At the same time, over the period 2020-2024, the PUPR ministry aims to build 61 dams. “The construction of the dam must also be followed by the construction of the irrigation network. So the dam which was built at a high cost can be useful, as the water is guaranteed to flow to the rice fields owned by the farmers, ”he said. According to him, one of the dams inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in 2021 is the Tukul Dam in Pacitan Regency, East Java Province (East Java) on February 14, 2021. Meanwhile, the dam has a water capacity of 8.7 million cubic meters (m3) and this dam can bring huge benefits, namely irrigation of 600 hectares of paddy fields. In addition to providing benefits for the irrigation of hundreds of hectares of irrigation, the Tukul Dam also works to reduce flooding by 42.21 m3 per second, has the potential as a source of 2 × 132 kilowatts ( KW) micro hydroelectric power station (PLTMH), water resource conservation and tourism. In addition, said Basuki, the president also inaugurated the Bendo Dam, in Ponorogo Regency, East Java Province, to irrigate 7,800 ha of paddy fields and also to provide raw water with a capacity of 370 liters per second, and could reduce flooding in the area of ​​the city of Ponorogo by 31% or 117.4 m3 per second, from 375.4 m3 per second to 258 m3 per second. In addition, throughout 2021, the President will re-inaugurate dams in East Java, namely Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency. At the same time, he added, the Tugu dam has a capacity of around 12.1 million cubic meters to meet the needs of an irrigated area of ​​1,250 ha, which provides 12 liters of raw water per second, and reduces flooding. And for Gongseng Dam, its function is to meet the irrigation needs of 6,191 hectares of paddy fields, providing 300 liters of raw water per second, tourism conservation and flood reduction. “Of the 13 dams that President Joko Widodo inaugurated in 2021, it is a demonstration that the government is serious in building food sovereignty and water security in all provinces of Indonesia,” concluded Basuki. It should be noted that during the year 2021, President Joko Widodo inaugurated 13 dams in several provinces of Indonesia, such as the Tukul dam in the Pacitan regency, the Bendo dam in the Ponorogo regency, the Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency, and the four dams are located in East Java Province. In addition, the president also inaugurated the Paselloreng dam in the province, the Ladongi dam in the East Kolaka regency, in the Southeast Sulawesi province and continued the Pidekso dam in the Wonogiri regency, in the province of Central Java (Central Java). As well as Tapin Dam, Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan Province (South Kalimantan), Napun Gete Dam, Sikka Regency, Eastern Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), Sindangheula Dam located in Serang Regency, Banten Province, Kuningan Dam, West Java and Sekampung Way Dam in Pringsewu Regency, Lampung Province. [cyn.gat]

