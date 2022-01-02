



The global impact of the January 6 insurgency continues to grow a year after the attack.

Most Americans don’t realize the shock felt by our foreign friends, and the joy of our adversaries, as crowds of MAGA vandals storm the Capitol of the world’s largest democracy.

Even when European and Asian allies disagreed with American policies, they still viewed the United States as the leader of the community of democratic nations. Especially considering the growing strength of China and the flexing muscle of Russia.

The January 6 coup attempt, along with its continuing aftermath, shook the faith of our allies in the future of the Americas. Despite the success of the Biden administrations in strengthening the alliances that Trump rejected and forging new ones in Asia, foreign officials are now concerned about the stability of the United States.

They watch in amazement the former president continue to promote his big lie about voter fraud in 2020 and most GOP leaders support his lies. They wonder if Trump will try to steal the election again in 2024 and if more of his supporters will use violence.

No NATO ally could have conceived of such a scenario before Trump instigated the attempted coup on Capitol Hill on January 6.

It’s a year in which the crisis in American democracy has become incredibly visible to all, famed British columnist Martin Wolf said during a Financial Times podcast in late December.

And this is a singularly troubling fact for those of us who live in what we considered to be the free world.

Wolfs colleague Gillian Tett, chief of the Financial Times editorial board, added: When it comes to the question of American democracy right now, there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty. Yes, the potential January 6 insurgency has been quelled. Yes, we have a new character sitting in the White House following an election. But one of the signs of everyone’s dazed and confused is that when everyone talks about what could happen in 2022, with the important mid-points ahead, there’s a lot of talk about. find out whether or not people will actually believe the results.

And what’s even more remarkable is that whoever is believed to be behind this insurgency … is seen as an important candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

European and Asian leaders are questioning whether the partisan madness that plagues America’s democratic institutions will undermine effective American foreign policy. It is a time when our country must unite against the advances of China and the aggression of Russia. Additionally, NATO allies know they cannot handle these threats alone and are looking for strong American leadership to push back Moscow and Beijing.

Instead, foreigners watch in astonishment (or glee in Beijing) as Trump, his congressional henchmen, and the pro-Trump media shatter democracy’s most sacred tenet: the commitment to free and fair elections in Canada. in which the candidate with the most votes wins and the loser leaves.

It doesn’t matter whether audit after audit, court decision after court decision, the GOP debunks claims that votes have been altered, voting machines repaired, or mail-in ballots misused. Never mind that a months-long study by The Associated Press of every potential case of voter fraud in six key battlefield states found fewer than 475 individual cases of potential fraud out of 25.5 million votes cast.

Despite the clear facts, nearly two-thirds of self-proclaimed Republicans say the 2020 election was stolen. And state GOP leaders are trying to pass laws that will allow state legislatures to override the popular vote and choose their own voters lists. This is just one of many openly discussed plans to ensure that no Democrats can win the 2024 presidential poll, regardless of how many votes are cast in their favor.

In foreign capitals, they are already imagining American domestic political chaos if the GOP refuses to accept the results of the 2024 presidential ballot. They are also worried about the bitter internal conflicts in the United States in the run-up to the 2024 elections, in Particularly if the GOP wins a majority in the House in 2022 and makes it clear that they plan to change the 2024 results that they don’t like.

No wonder the friends of the Americas are wondering if our country is on the verge of self-destruction. No wonder our opponents believe this is the case.

Trump has given authoritarians such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping a huge gift: a United States divided, internally concerned and contradicting its own democratic ideals, writes Stanford political scientist Francis Fukuyama in Foreign Affairs.

Indeed, Chinese state media and political leaders view the January 6 chaos on Capitol Hill as evidence of their system of governance superior to that of the Americas. The division that paralyzes American politics increases their confidence in their authoritarian order and their belief that the United States is in decline.

Trumps Big Lie, which keeps the January 6 legacy alive and kicking, is the gift that continues to be given to opponents in the Americas. As long as Republican leaders refuse to push this lie out in public, they are giving China and Russia a clear advantage in helping to tear American democracy apart from its roots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/jan-6-coup-anniversary-insurrection-gop-trump-2024-big-lie-china-20220102.html

